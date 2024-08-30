MacMyDay, Inc. Teams Up with Universal E-Waste Collectors
MacMyDay, Inc. teams up with Universal E-Waste Recyclers to offer great e-waste services for businesses and individuals.
Los Angeles, CA, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MacMyDay, Inc. and Universal E-Waste Collectors have teamed up to offer E-waste collection - certified data destruction, phone and computer recycling, and battery disposal for businesses and individuals as they help contribute to a cleaner and greener future in the Los Angeles-area.
Tommy Grafman, Founder and President of MacMyDay, Inc., stated, “We are proud to announce our association with Leon B., Co-owner of Universal E-Waste Collectors, to provide a safe, environmentally responsible disposal of electronic devices.”
With so much old electronics out there (computers, phones, TVs, displays, etc…) they can’t be thrown out in the trash, and that’s where they come in. They have been working with their clients offering to pick up old computers, displays, TVs, etc. Now with the amount of e-waste on the rise from their business and residential clients, they have partnered with a professional e-waste company to provide more services.
And that’s why MacMyDay, Inc. chose Universal E-Waste Collectors. They are a premier partner in sustainable electronic waste disposal and recycling across Southern California. As industry leaders, they take pride in offering comprehensive e-waste solutions that align with environmental responsibility and technological advancement. Some of their services include E-waste collection, certified data destruction, computer and phone recycling, battery disposal, business and school e-waste pickup, and more.
To contact or learn more about Universal E-Waste Collectors, contact them directly at 818-319-0777.
MacMyDay, Inc. is Los Angeles’s premier Apple Mac and PC IT company for small to medium-sized businesses. Some of the services offered are Cyber Security Protection from Malware, viruses, and Ransomware. Onsite and remote support for both Mac and PC, Backup solutions, Network setup, Computer sales, and Mac and PC repairs for broken displays, liquid damage, and more. Direct contact at 818-252-9165.
Tommy Grafman, Founder and President of MacMyDay, Inc., stated, “We are proud to announce our association with Leon B., Co-owner of Universal E-Waste Collectors, to provide a safe, environmentally responsible disposal of electronic devices.”
With so much old electronics out there (computers, phones, TVs, displays, etc…) they can’t be thrown out in the trash, and that’s where they come in. They have been working with their clients offering to pick up old computers, displays, TVs, etc. Now with the amount of e-waste on the rise from their business and residential clients, they have partnered with a professional e-waste company to provide more services.
And that’s why MacMyDay, Inc. chose Universal E-Waste Collectors. They are a premier partner in sustainable electronic waste disposal and recycling across Southern California. As industry leaders, they take pride in offering comprehensive e-waste solutions that align with environmental responsibility and technological advancement. Some of their services include E-waste collection, certified data destruction, computer and phone recycling, battery disposal, business and school e-waste pickup, and more.
To contact or learn more about Universal E-Waste Collectors, contact them directly at 818-319-0777.
MacMyDay, Inc. is Los Angeles’s premier Apple Mac and PC IT company for small to medium-sized businesses. Some of the services offered are Cyber Security Protection from Malware, viruses, and Ransomware. Onsite and remote support for both Mac and PC, Backup solutions, Network setup, Computer sales, and Mac and PC repairs for broken displays, liquid damage, and more. Direct contact at 818-252-9165.
Contact
MacMyDay, Inc.Contact
Tommy Grafman
818-252-9165
www.MacMyDay.com
Tommy Grafman
818-252-9165
www.MacMyDay.com
Categories