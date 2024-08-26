PMC Group I, LLC and Alternate E Source Partner to Revolutionize Building and Infrastructure Management
New York, NY, August 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- PMC Group I, LLC and Alternate E Source are proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership that brings together cutting-edge technology and industry-leading consulting expertise to optimize building performance from project planning to asset retirement. This collaboration aims to address the growing demand for functional building and critical infrastructure technology, focusing on standardization, operational culture, and visualization.
SmartSOLUTIONS™: A Comprehensive Approach to Facilities Process Management
SmartSOLUTIONS™ combines enterprise Facilities Process Management (FPM) technology with consulting services throughout the lifecycle of a client’s infrastructure investment. PMC Group I, LLC leverages its deep industry consulting expertise to deliver a client-centric approach to corporate technology initiatives. By conducting a comprehensive analysis, PMC identifies technology gaps and crafts a roadmap to bridge the gap between a client’s current state and their desired future state. This collaborative approach ensures client trust and a successful technology journey, transforming legacy commercial buildings into smart, data-driven assets.
Strategic Partnerships for Enhanced Client Success
Through strategic partnerships, PMC Group I, LLC and Alternate E Source offer a comprehensive, connected turnkey solution. This includes unmatched operational consulting expertise, patented SmartSOLUTIONS™ technology, IoT devices, and AI. The integrated solution transforms legacy buildings into smart assets, providing real-time situational awareness and urban telepresence. A single pane of glass view combines operations, technology, and intelligence resources, empowering clients to make informed decisions confidently, even amidst team structure changes.
Advanced IoT and AI Technology for Real-Time Monitoring and Risk Mitigation
Leveraging IoT-based smart sensors, the solution provides real-time monitoring and intelligent sensor-driven data. These smart devices act as ears, eyes, and an alert system to maintain operational compliance. The sensors, equipped with 7th generation processing and machine learning, ensure early warning of thermal rise, smoke, and fire. The system includes live video feeds for immediate resolution and comprehensive data logging, enhancing risk mitigation and operational efficiency.
SmartWalk: Enhancing Operational Excellence
SmartWalk technology provides situational awareness and best practices next steps, ensuring operational excellence and downtime avoidance. It offers real-time instructions based on best practices, safety, and security, supporting in-action training and emergency response processes. This integrated management tool enhances functionality and provides a Health Index driving enterprise corporate culture and standardization.
Disruptive Innovation with a Purpose
PMC Group I, LLC and Alternate E Source understand the challenges of managing vast amounts of building data scattered across spreadsheets and software. Their combined expertise and innovative technology enable continuous monitoring, trend analysis, and alerting for energy, construction, operational infrastructure health, and corporate KPIs. This partnership ensures business reliability, resiliency, and performance.
About PMC Group I, LLC
PMC Group I, LLC specializes in boutique consulting, education, and proprietary technology for the transforming PropTech and EdTech industries. Their patented SmartSOLUTIONS™ IP and deep industry knowledge make them a trusted advisor for mid-market and large global entities. PMC’s business model leverages SmartSOLUTIONS™ technology to deliver exponential client value and benefits.
About Alternate E Source
Alternate E Source provides smart technology solutions for mission-critical applications, focusing on security, efficiency, and infrastructure management. Their solutions include environmental monitoring, access control, power management, and IP video surveillance. Leveraging AI and machine learning, Alternate E Source offers predictive and proactive intelligent mesh networks without the need for additional investments.
For more information about PMC Group I, LLC and Alternate E Source, please contact:
Peter Curtis
PMC Group I, LLC
pcurtis@pmcgroupone.com
www.pmcgroupone.com
Tanja Lewit
Alternate E Source
tanja@alternateesource.com
www.alternateesource.com
SmartSOLUTIONS™: A Comprehensive Approach to Facilities Process Management
SmartSOLUTIONS™ combines enterprise Facilities Process Management (FPM) technology with consulting services throughout the lifecycle of a client’s infrastructure investment. PMC Group I, LLC leverages its deep industry consulting expertise to deliver a client-centric approach to corporate technology initiatives. By conducting a comprehensive analysis, PMC identifies technology gaps and crafts a roadmap to bridge the gap between a client’s current state and their desired future state. This collaborative approach ensures client trust and a successful technology journey, transforming legacy commercial buildings into smart, data-driven assets.
Strategic Partnerships for Enhanced Client Success
Through strategic partnerships, PMC Group I, LLC and Alternate E Source offer a comprehensive, connected turnkey solution. This includes unmatched operational consulting expertise, patented SmartSOLUTIONS™ technology, IoT devices, and AI. The integrated solution transforms legacy buildings into smart assets, providing real-time situational awareness and urban telepresence. A single pane of glass view combines operations, technology, and intelligence resources, empowering clients to make informed decisions confidently, even amidst team structure changes.
Advanced IoT and AI Technology for Real-Time Monitoring and Risk Mitigation
Leveraging IoT-based smart sensors, the solution provides real-time monitoring and intelligent sensor-driven data. These smart devices act as ears, eyes, and an alert system to maintain operational compliance. The sensors, equipped with 7th generation processing and machine learning, ensure early warning of thermal rise, smoke, and fire. The system includes live video feeds for immediate resolution and comprehensive data logging, enhancing risk mitigation and operational efficiency.
SmartWalk: Enhancing Operational Excellence
SmartWalk technology provides situational awareness and best practices next steps, ensuring operational excellence and downtime avoidance. It offers real-time instructions based on best practices, safety, and security, supporting in-action training and emergency response processes. This integrated management tool enhances functionality and provides a Health Index driving enterprise corporate culture and standardization.
Disruptive Innovation with a Purpose
PMC Group I, LLC and Alternate E Source understand the challenges of managing vast amounts of building data scattered across spreadsheets and software. Their combined expertise and innovative technology enable continuous monitoring, trend analysis, and alerting for energy, construction, operational infrastructure health, and corporate KPIs. This partnership ensures business reliability, resiliency, and performance.
About PMC Group I, LLC
PMC Group I, LLC specializes in boutique consulting, education, and proprietary technology for the transforming PropTech and EdTech industries. Their patented SmartSOLUTIONS™ IP and deep industry knowledge make them a trusted advisor for mid-market and large global entities. PMC’s business model leverages SmartSOLUTIONS™ technology to deliver exponential client value and benefits.
About Alternate E Source
Alternate E Source provides smart technology solutions for mission-critical applications, focusing on security, efficiency, and infrastructure management. Their solutions include environmental monitoring, access control, power management, and IP video surveillance. Leveraging AI and machine learning, Alternate E Source offers predictive and proactive intelligent mesh networks without the need for additional investments.
For more information about PMC Group I, LLC and Alternate E Source, please contact:
Peter Curtis
PMC Group I, LLC
pcurtis@pmcgroupone.com
www.pmcgroupone.com
Tanja Lewit
Alternate E Source
tanja@alternateesource.com
www.alternateesource.com
Contact
Alternate E SourceContact
Tanja Lewit
973-600-5170
www.alternateesource.com
844-536-8492
973 398-3835
Tanja Lewit
973-600-5170
www.alternateesource.com
844-536-8492
973 398-3835
Categories