Season 1 of the Food & Intel Fireside Chats is Out Featuring Exclusive Interviews with Experts in the Industry (on How AI Can Revolutionize Food Safety)
Agroknow launches Season 1 of AI in Food Safety: The Fireside Chats, a food & intel video interview series, that explores AI in food safety to uncover the transformative potential of AI technology in enhancing food safety standards.
Athens, Greece, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As food & beverage companies turn to new technologies to address new and unexpected risks to their products, the Food & Intel Fireside Chats, the video & podcast series, hosted by Nikos Manouselis, CEO of Agroknow, that discusses how AI helps ensuring that food safety standards are met and exceeded, has launched its first season. The series features industry leaders as they discuss how these technologies can drive innovation in the industry and ensure safer food for all.
“When you have industry data, and when they start to share that data as an industry group, the real value emerges because you get a bigger picture of the what's going on in the environment,” shared Cronan McNamara, CEO Crème Global, guest in episode 2.
Since its launch in March, the Food & Intel Fireside Chats, has attracted food safety professionals and experts from around the world. The first season featured interviews of CEOs of top food safety tech companies deep diving into regulatory, compliance powered by food risk intelligence through AI, the importance of data sharing and cultivating a climate of trust towards AI models, forecasting unexpected risk and lessons learned from the Ethylene Oxide crisis.
“I see AI that it's coming more to the forefront for the end users. While probably five, six years ago, when we started AI, it was for engineers, it was for us to run the classification algorithm model, but there was no touch point between the machine per se and the end user. And you see this changing now,” said Nicola Colombo, Global Head of SGS DIGICOMPLY in an exclusive interview with him.
Watch the whole season the Food & Intel Fireside Chats here. Or if you prefer to listen to it, you can do so here.
Dedicating to highlighting how new technologies can ensure safer food for consumers, the Food & Intel Fireside Chats offers and inside look into how these can be applied to food safety, enhance existing systems, promote innovation, while ensuring regulatory compliance. With its commitment to deliver unbiased, unscripted and genuine conversations between professionals aiming to share their expertise with the industry the video & podcast series continues to showcase the potential of technologies such as AI & Predictive analytics in helping food & beverage companies to avoid food safety incidents and offer high quality products to consumers.
About Agroknow
Agroknow is a data & analytics company that uses AI to forecast risks & prevent food recalls. Through FOODAKAI, a cloud-based risk intelligence platform, they help safety, quality and supplier assurance teams in food manufacturers, retailers, and food service chains.
For additional questions or interview requests with podcast host or team, please reach out to:
Media Contact: Georgia Briseniou
Email: georgia.briseniou@agroknow.com
“When you have industry data, and when they start to share that data as an industry group, the real value emerges because you get a bigger picture of the what's going on in the environment,” shared Cronan McNamara, CEO Crème Global, guest in episode 2.
Since its launch in March, the Food & Intel Fireside Chats, has attracted food safety professionals and experts from around the world. The first season featured interviews of CEOs of top food safety tech companies deep diving into regulatory, compliance powered by food risk intelligence through AI, the importance of data sharing and cultivating a climate of trust towards AI models, forecasting unexpected risk and lessons learned from the Ethylene Oxide crisis.
“I see AI that it's coming more to the forefront for the end users. While probably five, six years ago, when we started AI, it was for engineers, it was for us to run the classification algorithm model, but there was no touch point between the machine per se and the end user. And you see this changing now,” said Nicola Colombo, Global Head of SGS DIGICOMPLY in an exclusive interview with him.
Watch the whole season the Food & Intel Fireside Chats here. Or if you prefer to listen to it, you can do so here.
Dedicating to highlighting how new technologies can ensure safer food for consumers, the Food & Intel Fireside Chats offers and inside look into how these can be applied to food safety, enhance existing systems, promote innovation, while ensuring regulatory compliance. With its commitment to deliver unbiased, unscripted and genuine conversations between professionals aiming to share their expertise with the industry the video & podcast series continues to showcase the potential of technologies such as AI & Predictive analytics in helping food & beverage companies to avoid food safety incidents and offer high quality products to consumers.
About Agroknow
Agroknow is a data & analytics company that uses AI to forecast risks & prevent food recalls. Through FOODAKAI, a cloud-based risk intelligence platform, they help safety, quality and supplier assurance teams in food manufacturers, retailers, and food service chains.
For additional questions or interview requests with podcast host or team, please reach out to:
Media Contact: Georgia Briseniou
Email: georgia.briseniou@agroknow.com
Contact
Agroknow PCContact
Georgia Briseniou
210-689-7905
agroknow.com/
admin@agroknow.com
Georgia Briseniou
210-689-7905
agroknow.com/
admin@agroknow.com
Categories