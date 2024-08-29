Brent Jones Hits #1 on Billboard - "Live Your Best Life!"
Hit single celebrates over 24 weeks atop Billboard and MediaBase charts.
Los Angeles, CA, August 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Grammy and Stellar Award winner Brent Jones’ smash hit single “Live Your Best Life!" hits #1 simultaneously on Billboard and Mediabase. One of the breakout hits of the year, Brent's GO-GO inspired bop has been generating widespread critical acclaim, as it has raced up the charts.
“Back-to-back Billboard #1's, wow!! What an amazing year it's been for my career - To God be the glory for the awesome things He has done!! From my Historic 4-Album 'Quadruple Release', 150+ City 'Best Life' Tour, Artist-In-Residence at Triumph Church (the largest black church in America), to my brand-new position as Professor of Music at the College of Southern Nevada, 2024 has been absolutely incredible and the year is not done yet!!" says Brent Jones.
www.youtube.com/watch
About Brent Jones:
JDI Entertainment artist Brent Jones’ 12-song album “Live Your Best Life!" is available at all digital music outlets, streaming platforms, and music stores throughout the USA and Canada.
