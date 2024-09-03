ALS Therapy Development Institute Commemorates 25th Anniversary at the Leadership Weekend in October
Taking place from October 3-5, 2024, in the Boston area, ALS TDI’s Leadership Weekend features a series of community-focused events, including an Open House at ALS TDI’s cutting-edge research lab, the ALS TDI Research Summit, and the White Coat Affair gala.
Watertown, MA, September 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) is proud to announce its upcoming 2024 Leadership Weekend.
This annual event is dedicated to uniting, engaging, and honoring the global ALS community that has been instrumental in advancing research to end ALS. This year’s Leadership Weekend holds special significance as it commemorates the 25th anniversary of ALS TDI, founded in 1999 by Jamie Heywood in response to his brother Stephen's ALS diagnosis.
“Jamie Heywood established ALS TDI as the world’s first nonprofit biotech company with a mission to find treatments for ALS,” said Carol Hamilton, Sr. Vice President of Development at ALS TDI. “Our Leadership Weekend is an incredibly important opportunity for us to connect with the ALS community and share the latest updates on our research. As we commemorate 25 years of relentless dedication to finding a cure for ALS, we’re reminded that it’s the support and engagement of this community that drives our progress.”
Leadership Weekend Event Schedule:
Thursday, October 3, 2024 – ALS TDI Open House
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
ALS TDI Research Lab
480 Arsenal Street, Suite 201, Watertown, MA 02472
Leadership Weekend will begin with an Open House at the ALS TDI research lab. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the state-of-the-art facilities, meet the scientists and staff driving ALS research, and enjoy light appetizers and cocktails in a casual, welcoming environment.
Friday, October 4, 2024 – ALS TDI Summit
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Sheraton Boston Hotel
39 Dalton Street, Boston, MA 02199
The ALS TDI Summit, a free full-day conference, will bring together the ALS community to share the latest advancements in ALS research. Attendees will learn about ALS TDI's innovative approach to discovering and developing effective treatments. The Summit is open to all who are passionate about ending ALS and provides a platform for education, empowerment, and connection. This event will also be live streamed for those who are unable to attend in person.
Saturday, October 5, 2024 – White Coat Affair
6:00 PM
Sheraton Boston Hotel
39 Dalton Street, Boston, MA 02199
The Leadership Weekend will conclude with the White Coat Affair, an elegant evening dedicated to honoring those affected by ALS. Guests will enjoy cocktails, dinner, and live music while reflecting on the significant progress made in ALS research and reaffirming the commitment to continue the fight against this devastating disease.
To learn more about the Leadership Weekend and to register to attend, visit www.als.net/leadershipweekend or contact events@als.net.
About ALS Therapy Development Institute
The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) and its researchers discover and develop potential treatments for ALS. It is the world’s first and largest nonprofit biotech focused 100 percent on ALS research. Led by drug development experts and people with ALS, ALS TDI understands the urgent need to slow and stop this disease.
Based in Watertown, MA, ALS TDI has more than 30 full-time, industry trained, drug development experts on staff. ALS TDI is internationally recognized as a leader in preclinical and translational ALS research, and partners with pharmaceutical companies and biotech organizations all around the world. Rated a four-star nonprofit on Charity Navigator, ALS TDI spends 87 cents of every dollar raised on finding effective treatments and cures for ALS. Visit www.als.net for more information.
Contact
Meghan Lawlor
(978)729-2961
www.als.net
