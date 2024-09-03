Author: Edwina Louise Dorch: Debuts a Multicultural Comic Book Series
Palm Coast, FL, September 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Black & Brown Gen Z, is a "slice-of-life" six-episode comic book series written for teens and young adults.
The series centers around three main characters, Cash, Saint, and Stormy. Initial episodes take place around Labor Day of their freshman year and continues throughout their first year at college.
Cash is a Cherokee Indian college student trying to overcome a "digital" addiction. Stormy is a Muslim college student struggling with a "fast fashion" addiction. And lastly, Saint is an extraterrestrial "empath," posing as a black female, sent from planet Minara to save planet Earth.
These timely episodes are intended to help young adult readers gain insight, problem-solve, develop resilience, and improve their decision-making skills. Developing such skills can be comforting and encouraging, increase self-confidence and positive self-image, and diminish thoughts that might lead to anxiety and depression.
About the Author
Edwina Louise Dorch is an illustrator and a Ph.D. psychologist and who has written three other books: Summertime and the Livin’ is Easy a middle-grade book, for which she won an American Writer’s Award in 2023 in the best inspirational book category, Vanilla, Cinnamon and Dark Chocolate, and The Alford Plea, Speculative Biographical Fiction for which the author received favorable reviews.
Author Website: https://edwinaldorch.com/
Book Merchandise Website: https://www.etsy.com/shop/DorchAbstractArt
The series centers around three main characters, Cash, Saint, and Stormy. Initial episodes take place around Labor Day of their freshman year and continues throughout their first year at college.
Cash is a Cherokee Indian college student trying to overcome a "digital" addiction. Stormy is a Muslim college student struggling with a "fast fashion" addiction. And lastly, Saint is an extraterrestrial "empath," posing as a black female, sent from planet Minara to save planet Earth.
These timely episodes are intended to help young adult readers gain insight, problem-solve, develop resilience, and improve their decision-making skills. Developing such skills can be comforting and encouraging, increase self-confidence and positive self-image, and diminish thoughts that might lead to anxiety and depression.
About the Author
Edwina Louise Dorch is an illustrator and a Ph.D. psychologist and who has written three other books: Summertime and the Livin’ is Easy a middle-grade book, for which she won an American Writer’s Award in 2023 in the best inspirational book category, Vanilla, Cinnamon and Dark Chocolate, and The Alford Plea, Speculative Biographical Fiction for which the author received favorable reviews.
Author Website: https://edwinaldorch.com/
Book Merchandise Website: https://www.etsy.com/shop/DorchAbstractArt
Contact
Book AuthorContact
Edwina Louise Dorch
518-598-2494
Edwina Louise Dorch
518-598-2494
Categories