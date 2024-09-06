Melanie L. Campbell, President & CEO NCBCP, Convener, BWR to Discuss the Upcoming Presidential Debate & Release the 11th Annual BWR Report at Media Briefing: 9/10/24

On the heels of the first debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and President Donald Trump, Black Women Leaders will convene in Washington, DC to release perspectives and studies, in the form of Essays, which will emphasize the critical role Black women will play in shaping the outcome of the November 2024 Election.