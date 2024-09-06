Melanie L. Campbell, President & CEO NCBCP, Convener, BWR to Discuss the Upcoming Presidential Debate & Release the 11th Annual BWR Report at Media Briefing: 9/10/24
On the heels of the first debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and President Donald Trump, Black Women Leaders will convene in Washington, DC to release perspectives and studies, in the form of Essays, which will emphasize the critical role Black women will play in shaping the outcome of the November 2024 Election.
Washington, DC, September 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Melanie L. Campbell, President & CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP), and Convener, Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR), will convene Black women leaders virtually to discuss their perspectives on the upcoming Presidential Debate and release the 11th Annual Black Women’s Roundtable Report.
The NCBCP Black Women’s Roundtable Media Briefing will take place at the NCBCP National Offices, 1300 L Street, NW, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20005, on September 10, 2024 from 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM.
The BWR Report addresses what the 2024 Presidential Election pressing issues are for Black women, including voting rights, healthcare disparities, economic equity, and social justice; and, will also highlight the impact that Black women voters have through their advocacy efforts, particularly in shaping public policy, driving voter turnout, and advancing civil rights, particularly in pivotal swing states.
The selected essays will underscore how Black women are leading the charge to protect their rights, freedoms, and democracies, while also advocating for the preservation of Black history, media, culture and, the promotion of racial, economic and gender justice, diversity, equity and inclusion.
In addition to Ms. Campbell, the 2024 IBPWWI “We See You International Award” Honoree, other participants will include: Clayola Brown, International President, A. Philip Randolph Institute (APRI); Shavon Arline-Bradley, President/CEO, National Council of Negro Women (NCNW); Dr. Elsie Scott, Author and Founding Director, the Ronald W. Walters Leadership and Public Policy Center, Howard University; Dr. Avis Jones-DeWeever, Author and Executive Director of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW); Zakiya Thomas, President & CEO, ERA Coalition; Holli Holiday, President, Sisters Lead Sisters Vote and others.
The 11th Annual Black Women’s Roundtable Report will be organized around 4 pivotal themes: “PARTICIPATE-Lead, Organize, and Vote; PROTECT-Our Rights, Freedoms, and Democracy; PRESERVE-Black History, Media, Culture, and Affordable Healthcare; PROMOTE-Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.”
Results from the BWR/ESSENCE poll published earlier in the year will also be shared.
What:
Discuss Upcoming Presidential Debate and Release of the 11th Annual Black Women’s Roundtable Report on the
Who:
Melanie L. Campbell, President & CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic
Participation (NCBCP), and National Convener, Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR)
Clayola Brown, International President, A. Philip Randolph Institute (APRI);
Reverend Shavon Arline-Bradley, President/CEO, National Council of Negro Women (NCNW); Dr. Elsie Scott, Author and Founding Director, the Ronald W. Walters Leadership and Public Policy Center, Howard University; Dr. Avis Jones-DeWeever, Author and Executive Director of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW);
Holli Holliday, President, Sisters Lead, Sisters Vote Zakiya Thomas, President & CEO, ERA Coalition; and others.
When and Time:
Tuesday, September 10, 2024; 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Where:
Offices of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP)
1300 L Street, NW
Second Floor, Suite 200
Washington, DC 20005
Contact:
All media interesting in attending the 11th Annual Black Women’s Roundtable Report, either in-person or via Zoom, should contact Raymone Bain, 202-386-3042, RBain24600@aol.com; or Tyrice Johnson, 205-643-4755, newmedia@ncbcp.org, by 5:00 PM on Monday, September 9, 2024.
About Melanie L. Campbell
Melanie L. Campbell, a Women’s, Civil Rights, Women’s Rights and Social Justice Leader, Community Servant and Activist, is President & CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, and National Convener, Black Women’s Roundtable.
Ms. Campbell, who recently celebrated nearly 30 years of service with The National Coalition, has served as an advisor to United States Presidents, Congressional members, corporate, labor, non-profit executives, philanthropists, faith leaders, and others, on issues affecting Black Americans, women, youth and families.
She is a veteran coalition builder and is highly successful in leading and organizing multi-million dollar civic engagement, voter empowerment, and issue-based campaigns. Ms. Campbell releases an annual Black Women’s Roundtable Report on the status of Black women during its Black Women’s Roundtable “Women of Power” National Summit, during Women’s History Month; and, presents an annual public policy agenda to Congressional members on Capitol Hill.
In 2021, she established the BWR Black Women and Allies Call to Action Campaign to advocate for federal voting rights reform, reproductive rights & justice, racial, gender and economic justice policies. Campbell also helped to lead a national campaign to support the successful nomination of the first Black woman to serve on the U. S. Supreme Court, Chief Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson; and co-founded the NCBCP Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. Institute for Leadership, Civic Engagement, Economic & Social Justice and Southern Regional Office, anchored at Clark Atlanta University.
Campbell currently serves on the Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women Initiative’s Advisory Council, Sephora Racial Equity Advisory Council, Lyft Safety Advisory Council, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s National Social Action Commission, Chairwoman of the Board of Sisters Lead, Sisters Vote and board member for Family Values @ Work Action. She was featured in the Washingtonian as one of Washington, DC’s Most Influential People in 2024 and was featured on the Sephora Billboard in Times Square by Sephora for Black History Month for her women’s empowerment and social justice leadership for the past three years.
Recipient of numerous awards, Melanie L. Campbell is a graduate of HBCU Clark Atlanta University (B.A. - Business Administration); and, has received a Certificate in non-profit executive management from Georgetown University.
Ms. Campbell is a member of the Inaugural class of Progressive Women’s Voices, Women’s Media Center; and, resident fellow alumni, the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Institute of Politics, Harvard University.
About The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation
The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation is a 501(c)3, non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to increasing civic engagement and voter participation in African-American and underserved communities. The National Coalition strives to create an enlightened community by engaging people in all aspects of public life through service/volunteerism, leadership development and voting.
The National Coalition was founded on May 6, 1976, and for forty (40) years, the National Coalition has served as an effective convener and facilitator on the local, state, and national levels of efforts to address the disenfranchisement of underserved and other marginalized communities through civic engagement including: non-partisan voter empowerment organizing and training; young adult civic leadership development; promoting women’s health, wellness, and girl’s issues; grassroots organizing and issue education; and, disaster recovery and rebuilding initiatives for communities throughout the United States.
https://www.ncbcp.org
