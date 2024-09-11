NACCE Sponsors Pilot to Boost Enrollment in Skilled Trades Program to Meet Workforce Demands
The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) has announced a new pilot program through which 14 of its member community colleges will work with SkillPointe, a technology platform specially designed to help potential students identify training opportunities.
Cary, NC, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) has announced a new pilot program through which 14 of its member community colleges will work with SkillPointe, a technology platform specially designed to help potential students identify training opportunities. The platform, which NACCE acquired in December 2023, provides users with detailed information about skilled trades training programs, including those at area community colleges.
Boosting Enrollment & Filling Workforce Gaps
“NACCE is increasing the number of SkillPointe subscribers by 40 percent through the new program, “The Pitch Winners Pilot,” which is underwritten by NACCE and the Ratcliffe Foundation,” said Rebecca Corbin, President and CEO of NACCE.
Through SkillPointe’s website, potential students can input their interests and demographic information and quickly find detailed information about training requirements for specific occupations, costs, income potential, and nearby training programs. Currently, 34 NACCE members are SkillPointe subscribers, using the platform to boost their enrollment. NACCE and the Ratcliffe Foundation are underwriting the SkillPointe annual subscription cost for the pilot colleges, and there is no cost to students using the platform.
Pilot Participants
Pilot colleges involved in the program are past winners of the NACCE-Ratcliffe Foundation “Pitch for the Skilled Trades” annual competition that awards cash prizes to winning community college pitch teams to fuel their entrepreneurial ventures. During the competition, teams present their proposals to a panel of judges at NACCE’s annual conference. The competition is co-sponsored by the Ratcliffe Foundation, which has awarded nearly one million dollars in awards since the competition began in 2019.
In return for their participation in the pilot program, colleges agree to work with project leaders to contribute and track data. A research component will quantify the student acquisition costs versus Google charges for clicks and other forms of traditional college marketing media such as direct mail, billboards, and ad placements. The pilot is co-chaired by NACCE Fellow Kevin Logan, adjunct professor at Anne Arundel Community College, and Darcie Tumey, NACCE director of Events and Programs.
“We are pleased to offer this exciting new program designed for community colleges seeking to expand their impact,” said Corbin. “Increasing completion rates and attracting a broader student base are top priorities among most community colleges, and SkillPointe helps schools achieve these goals while addressing the needs of local employers.”
Colleges participating in the pilot include:
· Carroll Community College – Westminster, MD
· Houston Community College – Houston, TX
· Ivy Tech Community College – Bloomington, IN
· Kauai Community College – Puhi, Hawaii
· Laramie County Community College – Laramie, WY
· Northwestern Michigan College – Traverse City, MI
· Pellissippi State Community College, Knoxville, TN
· Pima Community College – Tucson, AZ
· Rio Salado College – Tempe, AZ
· Santa Fe College – Gainesville, FL
· Tallahassee State College - Tallahassee, FL
· Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Knoxville, TN
· Vance-Granville Community College – Henderson, NC
· Wake Technical Community College – Cary, NC
About NACCE
NACCE is a 501(c)3 nonprofit association of faculty, administrators, presidents, and entrepreneurs focused on igniting entrepreneurship in classrooms, on campuses, and in communities. NACCE supports job creation and entrepreneurs in 46 states. NACCE represents nearly 400 colleges and approximately 3.3 million students and has its headquarters in Cary, North Carolina. Visit www.nacce.com for more information.
About SkillPointe
SkillPointe champions skills-based careers by offering a self-assessment tool, career exploration, access to training programs, scholarships, and thousands of listings for well-paying, in-demand jobs. Visitors to SkillPointe will find information about in-demand industries, including business, communications, construction, energy, healthcare, hospitality, information technology, manufacturing, public service, and transportation. Visit www.skillpointe.com for more information.
Boosting Enrollment & Filling Workforce Gaps
“NACCE is increasing the number of SkillPointe subscribers by 40 percent through the new program, “The Pitch Winners Pilot,” which is underwritten by NACCE and the Ratcliffe Foundation,” said Rebecca Corbin, President and CEO of NACCE.
Through SkillPointe’s website, potential students can input their interests and demographic information and quickly find detailed information about training requirements for specific occupations, costs, income potential, and nearby training programs. Currently, 34 NACCE members are SkillPointe subscribers, using the platform to boost their enrollment. NACCE and the Ratcliffe Foundation are underwriting the SkillPointe annual subscription cost for the pilot colleges, and there is no cost to students using the platform.
Pilot Participants
Pilot colleges involved in the program are past winners of the NACCE-Ratcliffe Foundation “Pitch for the Skilled Trades” annual competition that awards cash prizes to winning community college pitch teams to fuel their entrepreneurial ventures. During the competition, teams present their proposals to a panel of judges at NACCE’s annual conference. The competition is co-sponsored by the Ratcliffe Foundation, which has awarded nearly one million dollars in awards since the competition began in 2019.
In return for their participation in the pilot program, colleges agree to work with project leaders to contribute and track data. A research component will quantify the student acquisition costs versus Google charges for clicks and other forms of traditional college marketing media such as direct mail, billboards, and ad placements. The pilot is co-chaired by NACCE Fellow Kevin Logan, adjunct professor at Anne Arundel Community College, and Darcie Tumey, NACCE director of Events and Programs.
“We are pleased to offer this exciting new program designed for community colleges seeking to expand their impact,” said Corbin. “Increasing completion rates and attracting a broader student base are top priorities among most community colleges, and SkillPointe helps schools achieve these goals while addressing the needs of local employers.”
Colleges participating in the pilot include:
· Carroll Community College – Westminster, MD
· Houston Community College – Houston, TX
· Ivy Tech Community College – Bloomington, IN
· Kauai Community College – Puhi, Hawaii
· Laramie County Community College – Laramie, WY
· Northwestern Michigan College – Traverse City, MI
· Pellissippi State Community College, Knoxville, TN
· Pima Community College – Tucson, AZ
· Rio Salado College – Tempe, AZ
· Santa Fe College – Gainesville, FL
· Tallahassee State College - Tallahassee, FL
· Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Knoxville, TN
· Vance-Granville Community College – Henderson, NC
· Wake Technical Community College – Cary, NC
About NACCE
NACCE is a 501(c)3 nonprofit association of faculty, administrators, presidents, and entrepreneurs focused on igniting entrepreneurship in classrooms, on campuses, and in communities. NACCE supports job creation and entrepreneurs in 46 states. NACCE represents nearly 400 colleges and approximately 3.3 million students and has its headquarters in Cary, North Carolina. Visit www.nacce.com for more information.
About SkillPointe
SkillPointe champions skills-based careers by offering a self-assessment tool, career exploration, access to training programs, scholarships, and thousands of listings for well-paying, in-demand jobs. Visitors to SkillPointe will find information about in-demand industries, including business, communications, construction, energy, healthcare, hospitality, information technology, manufacturing, public service, and transportation. Visit www.skillpointe.com for more information.
Contact
National Association for Community College EntrepreneurshipContact
Carol Savage
978-857-1473
www.nacce.com
Carol Savage
978-857-1473
www.nacce.com
Categories