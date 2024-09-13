Local Mental Health Nonprofit Uses Giant Art Installations in the City to Promote Suicide Prevention Message During Latinx Heritage Month, You Matter or Tú Importas
Austin, TX, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Healing Communities through Art and Mental Health Awareness Messaging
One person dies by suicide every 11 minutes. In 2022, 49,000 died by suicide and 1.6 million attempted suicide. Contigo Wellness, a leading advocate for mental health equity and destigmatization of mental illness in historically marginalized communities, is thrilled to announce the unveiling of a powerful new mural in collaboration with East Austin Conservancy at Meals on Wheels Central Texas Headquarters. This vibrant mural aims to promote mental health awareness and support the volunteers and community.
Event Details:
Date: Monday, September 16, 2024
Time: 2pm
Location: Meals On Wheels Central Texas, 3227 East 5th Street Austin, TX 78702
The mural, designed by renowned local artist Felix Jaimes, features a dynamic and colorful representation of the mental health message “Tu Importas” or “You Matter” in English that resonates with the East Austin, and historically Latine community. It serves as a visual reminder of the importance of mental well-being and the collective support available to the community as they navigate the challenges of life.
Key Highlights:
Community Engagement: The mural project brought together community members, local businesses, and mental health advocates to collaborate on a meaningful and impactful public art installation.
Mental Health Equity: The mural aims to empower volunteers and community with messages of hope, resilience, and the importance of seeking help when needed. Laptops and 3 months of telehealth services will be provided to 25 community members.
Historic Significance: The mural is strategically placed on the walls of Meals on Wheels Central Texas offices which is known for its rich history and cultural significance in East Austin for over 50 years, further connecting the message to the community's roots.
“Contigo Wellness is dedicated to promoting mental wellness and healing for all, and this mural is a reminder that we matter and so does our mental health. It’s a testament to our commitment to supporting our communities health and generational healing," said Diana Anzaldúa, Founder of Contigo Wellness, "We believe that art has the power to heal and inspire, and this mural will serve as a beacon of hope for community members as we all continue the work to destigmatize mental wellness."
Contact
Diana Anzaldua
512-766-5911
contigowf.org
