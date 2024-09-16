GiGCXOs Launches AICompliance360: A Game-Changer for Broker-Dealer and Investment Adviser Compliance
Say Goodbye to Expensive Hourly Rates with AI-Powered Flat-Fee Solutions
Austin, TX, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- GiGCXOs, a trusted leader in providing compliance as a service (CaaS) for broker-dealers and investment advisers, proudly announces the launch of AICompliance360™. This cutting-edge compliance solution, which combines the power of artificial intelligence with their outsourced human expertise, is a testament to their commitment to excellence. Their revolutionary service offers comprehensive compliance outsourcing at a predictable flat fee, eliminating the need for expensive hourly consulting rates.
AICompliance360™ empowers firms to stay ahead of regulatory requirements by automating complex compliance tasks. This includes marketing and advertising reviews, electronic communication monitoring, transaction oversight, and more. The solution leverages AI technology to streamline operations, offering significant cost savings and efficiency benefits for firms of all sizes. It's a smart investment in your firm's future.
Jay Proffitt, CEO and founder of GiGCXOs, shares his vision for the future of compliance consulting:
“With AICompliance360, we are not just offering a service, we are transforming the future of compliance as a service for broker-dealers and investment advisers. By harnessing AI, we can deliver more efficient and effective services at a fraction of the traditional cost. Our flat-fee pricing model ensures firms get the expert compliance support they need without the financial burden. This is the future of compliance as a service, and we’re proud to lead the way with AICompliance360™.”
AICompliance360™ is designed to cater to the growing demand for cost-effective compliance solutions while maintaining the highest standards of regulatory oversight. With GiGCXOs' industry-leading expertise combined with state-of-the-art AI technology, firms can confidently navigate the complexities of financial regulation and focus on growing their businesses, all while enjoying significant cost savings.
For more information on AICompliance360™ and how it can benefit your firm, please visit www.gigcxos.com or call 512-537-0425.
About GiGCXOs:
GiGCXOs, a company committed to innovation, provides compliance as a service (CaaS) for broker-dealers and investment advisers. We specialize in regulatory compliance by delivering cutting-edge compliance solutions that combine the power of AI with outsourced human expertise, and fractional executive resources. Our goal is to help firms save time and money using AI software solutions, providing outsourced compliance experts while staying compliant with industry regulations.
Contact
GiGCXOsContact
Jay Proffitt
512-537-0425
www.gigcxos.com
