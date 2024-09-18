Smushy Dushy Studios Makes Reading Fun with the Introduction of MojiBooks, a Revolutionary Way for Kids to Read Ebooks Where They Become the Star of the Story

Smushy Dushy Studios introduces a new way for kids to read. MojiBooks is a digital library for kids to read personalized stories, strengthen their creativity, and foster engagement in reading. MojiBooks makes reading fun by allowing kids to put their faces and names into classic stories and original stories. They become the main characters. With MojiBooks, kids will read more and parents can be rest assured that their child is getting healthy screen time. Available on all app stores now.