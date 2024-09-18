Smushy Dushy Studios Makes Reading Fun with the Introduction of MojiBooks, a Revolutionary Way for Kids to Read Ebooks Where They Become the Star of the Story
Smushy Dushy Studios introduces a new way for kids to read. MojiBooks is a digital library for kids to read personalized stories, strengthen their creativity, and foster engagement in reading. MojiBooks makes reading fun by allowing kids to put their faces and names into classic stories and original stories. They become the main characters. With MojiBooks, kids will read more and parents can be rest assured that their child is getting healthy screen time. Available on all app stores now.
Redondo Beach, CA, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Smushy Dushy Studios, a developer of kids’ learning apps featuring Personalized Edutainment (personalized content for a unique and engaging learning experience), today announced the release of its latest app, MojiBooks. MojiBooks is a digital library where kids can be the star of any story by reading personalized e-books with their faces and names as those of the main characters. By reading personalized stories in MojiBooks, children strengthen their creativity and foster engagement in reading.
“MojiBooks makes reading fun! Children become part of the story and experience books like never before. Our carefully curated stories teach children life lessons, while increasing their vocabulary and reading comprehension. With MojiBooks, kids will read more and parents can be rest assured that their child is getting healthy screen time,” says Smushy Dushy Studios CEO, Jason Owen. “Personalized stories makes reading more engaging for children. When they can relate to the stories and see their face or familiar faces like that of their friends of family, they enjoy the stories more and read more. From our testing, children using MojiBooks have improved their vocabulary, reading comprehension and learned good life lessons and morals.”
To use MojiBooks kids or parents first scan their face to create a Moji. Using face generating AI technology, MojiBooks can generate a cartoon like ToonMoji in their likeness or use real images of a face and expressions to create a Trumoji. Next, users will choose a story, personalize it by assigning their Moji to characters in the story and select a narrator. They can now be the star of the story and experience a personalized, engaging adventure. Kids can be a famous character in a classic story such as Robin Hood or Cinderella or be an adventurer and travel to magical places. They can be a detective and choose their own path and solve mysteries or be the hero, or the antagonist. They can choose to be their favorite animal, or maybe even a dinosaur. Toddlers can also join in the fun and learn life's lessons through MojiBook’s original stories. The possibilities are limitless.
MojiBooks characters’ names, faces or skin tones, can be customized anyway you want, to match that of their Moji. Kids can use the Read Aloud feature to have a story read to them or parent’s can record themselves reading the story so their child can experience the comfort of a familiar voice. Parent’s can choose from hundreds of personalized Moji Stickers and book covers to download and share with loved ones.
The Parents Panel gives parents full access to their child’s reading progress. They can see and download their child’s detailed reading activity as well as the view the characters their children assigned their Mojis to. They can view what their kids have read, for how long and choose which books they have access to. Parents can control whether their kids read themselves and how they personalize the stories. The Parents Panel gives parents full control.
MojiBooks is avialble today on the Apple AppStore, Android PlayStore as well as on the web at mojibooks.com.
MojiBooks includes a free trial with access to a single Moji and a limited selection of books. A MojiBooks Premium subscription provides unlimited access to all books, allows for creation of up to fifteen Mojis, and access to download Moji Stickers and personalized book covers. For a limited time, MojiBooks Premium is offered at an introductory monthly fee of $2.99 a month or $29.99 a year. Visit mojibooks.com for more information.
Press testing subscriptions are available.
About Smushy Dushy Studios
Smushy Dushy Studios is a family owned and operated business. Our two boys, Jaylen (Sheep), Dylan (Monkey), also known as Smushy and Dushy are the inspiration for all that we do and we are blessed by their thirst to learn new things and explore new adventures. As educators and concerned parents, we were not comfortable with our kids staring aimlessly at a tablet or mobile phone for hours watching random content on the internet. We searched high and low for educational apps that could keep them entertained and engaged. We were never able to find one that did both well so we decided to make our own. We created Smushy Dushy Studios LLC and focused on creating what we call “Personalized Edutainment” apps.
At Smushy Dushy Studios, we found that "Personalization" enables a child to engage in their activity at the highest level by tailoring the learning experience directly to the needs and goals of that child. Edutainment is the intersection of education, technology, entertainment and gaming. Based on our research and our experience as parents, kids are more engaged and learn more when they are having fun.
Since our inception a few years ago, Smushy Dushy Studios has launched two apps with personalized edutainment features to help kids learn English as well as Japanese, Spanish and Chinese. Jaylen and Dylan assisted in beta testing these apps. During this time, Kayla, our daughter, was also born and is now 2 years old. She has also begun helping with the testing.
Contact
Jason Owen
(424) 261-2125
www.mojibooks.com
