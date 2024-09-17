ENACOMM Financial Services, Inc. Becomes “emerie.ai®,” the Name Synonymous with the FinTech Company’s Advanced AI-Based Intelligent Virtual Assistant
Changes name after nearly four decades to reflect the core role of artificial intelligence in its suite of solutions for the financial services industry.
Tulsa, OK, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ENACOMM Financial Services, Inc., a FinTech provider with time-honored expertise in intelligent self-service, big data and financial fraud prevention, today announced the change of its name to “emerie.ai®”, borrowing from the moniker of its flagship solution for financial services, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA). Rolled out in May 2023, this IVA called emerie®, learns about and comes to know users.
“ENACOMM was studying and incorporating artificial intelligence into our FinTech solutions long before the generative AI boom, and now that we’ve brought our secure, industry-compliant IVA to life, it’s time that our name reflects our evolution,” said emerie.ai® CEO Michael Boukadakis. “The utilization and analysis of data is integral for truly intelligent self-service, and we’re ready for the financial services world to know that we are a trusted provider of the next-generation solutions that they need to thrive in today’s tech-forward environment.”
Since 1986, the company operated under the name ENACOMM, and has been innovating as a leading provider of personalized, multi-modal self-service voice and data processing products and services for the financial industry. The emerie.ai® team guides banks and credit unions of all sizes, and other financial industry players, to effectively compete through modern customer service technologies. It counts multiple Fortune 500 companies among its customer-base.
emerie.ai® with its sophisticated systems and services reliably processes spoken, data and touch-tone requests in real-time. Its IVA, simply known as emerie®, takes customer experience and self-service in financial services to the next level by:
• Making finding answers to questions, such as, “What’s my checking account balance and can you pay my utility bill tomorrow?” quick and convenient.
• Staying available 24/7.
• Cultivating an AI learning loop, so the IVA gets smarter over time, as the collection of data grows.
• Freeing up agents to focus on customers/members by automating simple requests.
emerie®, captures behavioral, transaction and preference data to deliver personalized experiences, and uses that data to solve problems that financial institutions face every day. In the role of virtual receptionist, emerie® answers users’ basic questions and routes them to the right place. Also serving as a virtual teller, it knows and understands customers and members, and is always on call to provide account and transaction information.
“For banks and credit unions, a customized customer experience (CX) is a must-have, now and forevermore,” explained Boukadakis, “emerie® empowers financial services industry providers to set themselves apart through the practical implementation of advanced AI technology that transforms customer interactions and the systems that power them. The company is taking the name of its flagship AI solution, because AI is taking a central role in everything that we design and deploy.”
To learn more about emerie® and the future, visit www.emerie.ai.
About emerie.ai®
emerie.ai®, formerly known as ENACOMM Financial Services, Inc., created its namesake artificial intelligence-powered solution to serve as the most advanced Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) in the financial services industry. emerie.ai® is a provider of FinTech solutions that modernize the user experience for bank customers and credit union members and transforms operations through the strategic application of data. The emerie® suite of services empowers financial institutions of all sizes with platform solutions for improving the customer experience (CX), fighting financial fraud, and increasing operational efficiency. Utilizing web, mobile, SMS texts, email, voice, chatbots and other communication technology channels, the emerie® platform harnesses artificial intelligence, big data, biometrics and more to help banks and credit unions provide customers and members with a best-in-class, omnichannel self-service experience that is modern, secure, and user-friendly. The company’s customer-base ranges from credit unions and community banks to the largest financial institutions in the United States. Offering financial institutions intelligent interactions and user authentication technologies as hosted services or on-demand through the “cloud,” emerie.ai® was named a “Top 10 Retail Banking Solution Provider” by Banking CIO Outlook magazine, while operating as ENACOMM. emerie® processes more than 1,000,000 customer interactions and automated data transactions every day.
For more information, go to www.emerie.ai and follow the company on LinkedIn.
