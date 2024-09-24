Social Media Ad Shutdown Threatens Jobs and Sales at Save the Girls
Social Media Ad Account Shutdown Threatens Hundreds of Thousands in Sales and 50% Layoff at Local Business: Save the Girls Touch Screen Purses Faces Crisis Over Account Error
Belleville, IL, September 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Save the Girls, a company specializing in innovative touch screen purses, is facing financial crisis after a major social media supplier unexpectedly shut down its advertising account on Friday, September 20. This disruption, triggered by a routine credit card update was flagged as suspicious fraud, has halted all the advertising efforts, resulting in losses of over $250,000 in just a few days.
This is the second major setback the company has faced with this supplier in recent months. In mid-August 2024, Save the Girls was experiencing record sales when the social media supplier shut down its store due to an account verification issue. The problem arose because the business was originally registered under the founder, Tami Lange's personal home address, and the documentation linked to her business reflected changes in both her personal address and the company's headquarters, which had moved to Belleville, IL.
The social media's automated systems were unable to process the simple address change, resulting in the store being closed. Save the Girls reopened a new store under the business corporate location, but the disruption caused a 40% reduction in sales due to advertising limitations on new accounts and the need to re-optimize algorithms to target key customers.
Just three weeks later, the company's advertising account is locked, causing a devastating 90% drop in online revenue. "We're in a very vulnerable position," said Tami Lange. "We've worked tirelessly to build Save the Girls into a thriving business that not only provides an innovative products but also 18 good jobs in our community. Losing everything due to an account error is heartbreaking. We're doing everything we can to resolve this issue, but time is running out."
Save the Girls specializes in "Fashion meets Function" products, allowing customers to wear their cell phones in stylish touch screen purses or their innovative Clip n Go Strap, which converts any cell phone case into a crossbody using a small phone tab that fits through the charging port. The company has seen remarkable growth in 2024, with sales increasing by over 100%, making the shut down especially crippling.
Despite numerous appeals, Save the Girls remains locked out of its advertising account and is also in jeopardy. "The bots, just can't replace a human," Lange says. "The automated system isn't working and it's negatively effecting my business. There needs to be a policy change within the social media platforms. They don't offer adequate human support, and resolving issues that most businesses could easily fix becomes a drawn out nightmare." Lange said, "With the bots we are stuck in an endless loop. With live chat and employees empowered to make decisions, this platform could have earned an additional $380,000 from Save the Girls alone. It's not just a loss for us, it's a huge missed opportunity for them and their stock holders too." The company's reliance on social media advertising has made it particularity vulnerable. Without access to their ads, Save the Girls is projected to loose hundreds of thousand of dollars this week, resulting in layoffs of 50% of their staff if the situation isn't resolved this week.
Save the Girls has been featured on major platforms such a QVC, Good Morning America, and shopping networks in both Canada and Australia. Plus can be seen in over 2,000 retail locations throughout the USA. However, loosing their Business to Customer advertising, will result in lower sales amongst all platforms.
This is the second major setback the company has faced with this supplier in recent months. In mid-August 2024, Save the Girls was experiencing record sales when the social media supplier shut down its store due to an account verification issue. The problem arose because the business was originally registered under the founder, Tami Lange's personal home address, and the documentation linked to her business reflected changes in both her personal address and the company's headquarters, which had moved to Belleville, IL.
The social media's automated systems were unable to process the simple address change, resulting in the store being closed. Save the Girls reopened a new store under the business corporate location, but the disruption caused a 40% reduction in sales due to advertising limitations on new accounts and the need to re-optimize algorithms to target key customers.
Just three weeks later, the company's advertising account is locked, causing a devastating 90% drop in online revenue. "We're in a very vulnerable position," said Tami Lange. "We've worked tirelessly to build Save the Girls into a thriving business that not only provides an innovative products but also 18 good jobs in our community. Losing everything due to an account error is heartbreaking. We're doing everything we can to resolve this issue, but time is running out."
Save the Girls specializes in "Fashion meets Function" products, allowing customers to wear their cell phones in stylish touch screen purses or their innovative Clip n Go Strap, which converts any cell phone case into a crossbody using a small phone tab that fits through the charging port. The company has seen remarkable growth in 2024, with sales increasing by over 100%, making the shut down especially crippling.
Despite numerous appeals, Save the Girls remains locked out of its advertising account and is also in jeopardy. "The bots, just can't replace a human," Lange says. "The automated system isn't working and it's negatively effecting my business. There needs to be a policy change within the social media platforms. They don't offer adequate human support, and resolving issues that most businesses could easily fix becomes a drawn out nightmare." Lange said, "With the bots we are stuck in an endless loop. With live chat and employees empowered to make decisions, this platform could have earned an additional $380,000 from Save the Girls alone. It's not just a loss for us, it's a huge missed opportunity for them and their stock holders too." The company's reliance on social media advertising has made it particularity vulnerable. Without access to their ads, Save the Girls is projected to loose hundreds of thousand of dollars this week, resulting in layoffs of 50% of their staff if the situation isn't resolved this week.
Save the Girls has been featured on major platforms such a QVC, Good Morning America, and shopping networks in both Canada and Australia. Plus can be seen in over 2,000 retail locations throughout the USA. However, loosing their Business to Customer advertising, will result in lower sales amongst all platforms.
Contact
Save the Girls Touch Screen PursesContact
Tami Lange
209-489-0167
savethegirls.com
Work number: 800-862-4590
Tami Lange
209-489-0167
savethegirls.com
Work number: 800-862-4590
Categories