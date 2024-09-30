Hoops Legend Lon Kruger Leads Game-Changing Team-Up: Real Estate Pros Join Coaches in Full-Court Press Against Cancer

Hall of Fame Coach Lon Kruger and KWSE member Mark Wiley announce a national partnership between Keller Williams Sports + Entertainment, American Cancer Society, and National Association of Basketball Coaches for Coaches vs Cancer. Kruger, a long-time supporter, calls it a "game-changer." The initiative includes kickoff events in 15 cities and a nationwide social media campaign to raise funds and awareness for cancer research and support programs.