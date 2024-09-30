Hoops Legend Lon Kruger Leads Game-Changing Team-Up: Real Estate Pros Join Coaches in Full-Court Press Against Cancer
Hall of Fame Coach Lon Kruger and KWSE member Mark Wiley announce a national partnership between Keller Williams Sports + Entertainment, American Cancer Society, and National Association of Basketball Coaches for Coaches vs Cancer. Kruger, a long-time supporter, calls it a "game-changer." The initiative includes kickoff events in 15 cities and a nationwide social media campaign to raise funds and awareness for cancer research and support programs.
Las Vegas, NV, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Hall of Fame Basketball Coach, Lon Kruger, and Mark Wiley, a Las Vegas community leader and representative for Keller Williams Sports + Entertainment (KWSE), are proud to announce a national partnership with the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches to support the Coaches vs Cancer program. This collaboration brings together the worlds of real estate, sports, and philanthropy to make a significant impact in the fight against cancer.
Lon Kruger has been a member of the Coaches vs. Cancer Council since 2007 where he has served as the Council’s Chair, receiving such honors as the Coaches vs. Cancer Champion Award in 2012, and the prestigious St. George National Award in 2017 for his extraordinary service to the community. For the past 17 years, he has hosted the Coaches vs. Cancer Golf Classic locally in Las Vegas, raising more than $15 million to date.
Kruger emphasized the importance of this new partnership: "In my years with Coaches vs Cancer, I've seen firsthand the power of teamwork in fighting this disease. Bringing KWSE into our lineup is a game-changer. Their nationwide network and community connections will help us reach more people, raise more funds, and ultimately, save more lives. This partnership is a slam dunk for our cause."
As part of this initiative, Mark Wiley, will host the exclusive kickoff event featuring UNLV Men's Basketball Head Coach Kevin Kruger and members of his team. This event, scheduled for October 5 at The Mendenhall Center on UNLV campus, will bring together community leaders, sports enthusiasts, and philanthropists to raise awareness and funds for cancer research and support programs.
"We're excited to leverage our network and resources to support such a vital cause," said Wiley. "By partnering with the American Cancer Society and National Association of Basketball Coaches, we're creating a unique opportunity for our community to come together, make a difference, and forge meaningful connections."
This partnership is part of a national initiative involving Keller Williams Sports + Entertainment agents in markets all across the country, each collaborating with their local collegiate basketball coaches to support the Coaches vs Cancer program.
This fall, there are 14 additional events scheduled to take place in select markets, and the 400+ KWSE members nationwide will launch a social media campaign to raise awareness about Coaches vs Cancer and highlight the various programs offered by the American Cancer Society to support individuals and families affected by cancer in our community.
Community members interested in getting involved or learning more about this initiative are encouraged to contact Mark Wiley at 702-499-1915 or mark@markwileyrealty.com.
About Keller Williams Sports + Entertainment:
Keller Williams Sports + Entertainment (KWSE) is a specialized division of Keller Williams, the world's largest real estate technology franchise by agent count. KWSE caters to the unique real estate needs of professional athletes, entertainers, and their representatives, offering bespoke services and a deep understanding of the specific challenges faced by high-profile clients in the real estate market.
About Coaches vs Cancer:
Coaches vs Cancer is a nationwide collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches. This initiative leverages the personal experiences, community leadership, and professional excellence of coaches nationwide to increase cancer awareness and promote healthy living through year-round awareness efforts, fundraising activities, and advocacy programs. Since 1993, Coaches vs Cancer has raised more than $165 million for the American Cancer Society's mission to lead the fight for a world without cancer. For more information, visit www.coachesvscancer.org.
Media Contact:
Mark Wiley
Keller Williams Sports + Entertainment
(702) 499-1915
mark@markwileyrealty.com
Lon Kruger has been a member of the Coaches vs. Cancer Council since 2007 where he has served as the Council’s Chair, receiving such honors as the Coaches vs. Cancer Champion Award in 2012, and the prestigious St. George National Award in 2017 for his extraordinary service to the community. For the past 17 years, he has hosted the Coaches vs. Cancer Golf Classic locally in Las Vegas, raising more than $15 million to date.
Kruger emphasized the importance of this new partnership: "In my years with Coaches vs Cancer, I've seen firsthand the power of teamwork in fighting this disease. Bringing KWSE into our lineup is a game-changer. Their nationwide network and community connections will help us reach more people, raise more funds, and ultimately, save more lives. This partnership is a slam dunk for our cause."
As part of this initiative, Mark Wiley, will host the exclusive kickoff event featuring UNLV Men's Basketball Head Coach Kevin Kruger and members of his team. This event, scheduled for October 5 at The Mendenhall Center on UNLV campus, will bring together community leaders, sports enthusiasts, and philanthropists to raise awareness and funds for cancer research and support programs.
"We're excited to leverage our network and resources to support such a vital cause," said Wiley. "By partnering with the American Cancer Society and National Association of Basketball Coaches, we're creating a unique opportunity for our community to come together, make a difference, and forge meaningful connections."
This partnership is part of a national initiative involving Keller Williams Sports + Entertainment agents in markets all across the country, each collaborating with their local collegiate basketball coaches to support the Coaches vs Cancer program.
This fall, there are 14 additional events scheduled to take place in select markets, and the 400+ KWSE members nationwide will launch a social media campaign to raise awareness about Coaches vs Cancer and highlight the various programs offered by the American Cancer Society to support individuals and families affected by cancer in our community.
Community members interested in getting involved or learning more about this initiative are encouraged to contact Mark Wiley at 702-499-1915 or mark@markwileyrealty.com.
About Keller Williams Sports + Entertainment:
Keller Williams Sports + Entertainment (KWSE) is a specialized division of Keller Williams, the world's largest real estate technology franchise by agent count. KWSE caters to the unique real estate needs of professional athletes, entertainers, and their representatives, offering bespoke services and a deep understanding of the specific challenges faced by high-profile clients in the real estate market.
About Coaches vs Cancer:
Coaches vs Cancer is a nationwide collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches. This initiative leverages the personal experiences, community leadership, and professional excellence of coaches nationwide to increase cancer awareness and promote healthy living through year-round awareness efforts, fundraising activities, and advocacy programs. Since 1993, Coaches vs Cancer has raised more than $165 million for the American Cancer Society's mission to lead the fight for a world without cancer. For more information, visit www.coachesvscancer.org.
Media Contact:
Mark Wiley
Keller Williams Sports + Entertainment
(702) 499-1915
mark@markwileyrealty.com
Contact
Keller Williams Sports + EntertainmentContact
Mark Wiley
702-499-1915
https://www.markwileygroup.kw.com
Mark Wiley
702-499-1915
https://www.markwileygroup.kw.com
Multimedia
Categories