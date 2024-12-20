Brittany Abdizadeh to Officially Change Name to Brittany Lewis This December
New York, NY, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Entrepreneur and actress Brittany Abdizadeh is set to embrace a new chapter in her life and career. She has officially changed her name to Brittany Lewis, coinciding with her marriage to Stephen Lamar Lewis and their move to NYC.
Brittany's name change reflects both personal and professional growth, symbolizing new beginnings while reinforcing her dedication to her craft. As Brittany Lewis, she will continue to build upon her impressive achievements:
- Marketing expert for world-famous online coaches, helping them generate over $5 million in high-ticket sales to date.
- Co-founder of Just Us Studio, a creative hub for her collaborative projects with her husband, Stephen Lewis.
- Editor of two recent books: "Chameleon Kid: A Colorful Journey" and "Stephen Lewis's The Twelve Days of Christmas."
"Changing my name to Brittany Lewis represents an exciting new chapter for me, both creatively and personally," says Brittany. "I'm thrilled to continue sharing stories and creating meaningful content under my new name."
To ensure a smooth transition for clients and followers, here are the transition details:
New Name: Brittany Lewis
Social Media: @BrittanyLewisOfficial across all platforms
Website: www.BrittanyLewisOfficial.com
About Brittany Lewis:
For nearly a decade, Brittany Lewis has been the secret weapon behind some of the coaching industry's most profitable launches. Her signature method, the High-Ticket Harvest, has helped clients generate over 5 million dollars from their existing audiences.
Contact
561-789-9833
www.brittanylewisofficial.com
