OvationMR Acquires Ethos, Strengthening Its Commitment to Innovative Insights and Enhanced Customer-Centric Solutions

OvationMR, a leading global insights agency, today announced its acquisition of Ethos, a cutting-edge Mobile First UX, CX, and EX feedback platform. This strategic move further strengthens OvationMR’s position in delivering advanced, data-driven insights to empower brands and researchers worldwide.