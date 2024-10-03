OvationMR Acquires Ethos, Strengthening Its Commitment to Innovative Insights and Enhanced Customer-Centric Solutions
OvationMR, a leading global insights agency, today announced its acquisition of Ethos, a cutting-edge Mobile First UX, CX, and EX feedback platform. This strategic move further strengthens OvationMR’s position in delivering advanced, data-driven insights to empower brands and researchers worldwide.
New York, NY, October 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ethos, an in-the-moment experience research platform widely recognized for its innovative tools in fostering deep customer engagement and feedback, will now operate under the OvationMR brand, offering expanded capabilities in real-time, on-demand insights. Through this acquisition, OvationMR clients will benefit from a seamless integration of consumer insights, harnessing advanced analytics, and AI-driven tools, alongside Ethos' unique capabilities in Mobile Ethnography, Concept Testing, Journey Mapping, Diary Studies, Online Qualitative, and Video Surveys.
“We are thrilled to bring Ethos into the OvationMR family,” said Jim Whaley, CEO of OvationMR. “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the most powerful, scalable, and innovative solutions for our clients. By combining the strengths of OvationMR’s global insights network with Ethos' unique ability to capture context and natural behaviors, we will unlock new opportunities for brands to connect more deeply with their audiences and make better business decisions.”
Ethos, with its user-friendly interface and emphasis on authentic customer connections, will complement OvationMR’s established capabilities in market research, surveys, data collection, analysis and AI enabled Quant, Qual, and Quality licensed products. Clients will now have access to tools that enable them to capture authentic, meaningful feedback from engaged audiences, providing richer and more actionable insights.
Paul Chesterman, incoming EVP Marketing and Enterprise Products at OvationMR, added: “This partnership brings a new dimension to how we approach data collection and insights by taking research out of the lab and into the everyday lives of consumers. By capturing real-time feedback in natural environments, EthOS reveals the human stories behind the data, providing essential context that empowers businesses to make smarter, more informed decisions.”
“The acquisition of Ethos will further enhance OvationMR’s AI-driven insights solutions already changing the insights industry landscape with our recent acquistion of Qualibee enabling companies to engage with customers at scale, fostering better decision-making processes, and driving business growth,” mentioned Erik Larsen, SVP Research and Product Development, OvationMR
For more information on OvationMR’s acquisition of Ethos and the enhanced capabilities available to clients, please visit www.ovationmr.com or www.ethosapp.com.
About OvationMR:
OvationMR is a global insights agency dedicated to helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven research solutions. With a robust network of global respondents, OvationMR offers a full suite of research services including online surveys, insights panels, and custom research programs for brands and agencies worldwide. Learn more at www.ovationmr.com.
About Ethos:
Ethos is a Mobile First UX, CX, EX Research Platform that enables brands and organizations to capture rich multimedia data directly from consumers as they live their lives. The platform offers flexible and mixed methodologies including Mobile Ethnographies, Concept Tests, Journey Mapping, Diary Studies, Online Qualitative Research, and Video Surveys, fostering deep, meaningful feedback and insights. Ethos’ tools empower businesses to make data-informed decisions based on real-time, authentic customer input. Learn more at www.ethosapp.com.
“We are thrilled to bring Ethos into the OvationMR family,” said Jim Whaley, CEO of OvationMR. “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the most powerful, scalable, and innovative solutions for our clients. By combining the strengths of OvationMR’s global insights network with Ethos' unique ability to capture context and natural behaviors, we will unlock new opportunities for brands to connect more deeply with their audiences and make better business decisions.”
Ethos, with its user-friendly interface and emphasis on authentic customer connections, will complement OvationMR’s established capabilities in market research, surveys, data collection, analysis and AI enabled Quant, Qual, and Quality licensed products. Clients will now have access to tools that enable them to capture authentic, meaningful feedback from engaged audiences, providing richer and more actionable insights.
Paul Chesterman, incoming EVP Marketing and Enterprise Products at OvationMR, added: “This partnership brings a new dimension to how we approach data collection and insights by taking research out of the lab and into the everyday lives of consumers. By capturing real-time feedback in natural environments, EthOS reveals the human stories behind the data, providing essential context that empowers businesses to make smarter, more informed decisions.”
“The acquisition of Ethos will further enhance OvationMR’s AI-driven insights solutions already changing the insights industry landscape with our recent acquistion of Qualibee enabling companies to engage with customers at scale, fostering better decision-making processes, and driving business growth,” mentioned Erik Larsen, SVP Research and Product Development, OvationMR
For more information on OvationMR’s acquisition of Ethos and the enhanced capabilities available to clients, please visit www.ovationmr.com or www.ethosapp.com.
About OvationMR:
OvationMR is a global insights agency dedicated to helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven research solutions. With a robust network of global respondents, OvationMR offers a full suite of research services including online surveys, insights panels, and custom research programs for brands and agencies worldwide. Learn more at www.ovationmr.com.
About Ethos:
Ethos is a Mobile First UX, CX, EX Research Platform that enables brands and organizations to capture rich multimedia data directly from consumers as they live their lives. The platform offers flexible and mixed methodologies including Mobile Ethnographies, Concept Tests, Journey Mapping, Diary Studies, Online Qualitative Research, and Video Surveys, fostering deep, meaningful feedback and insights. Ethos’ tools empower businesses to make data-informed decisions based on real-time, authentic customer input. Learn more at www.ethosapp.com.
Contact
OvationMRContact
Jim Whaley
404-229-0329
www.ovationmr.com
Jim Whaley
404-229-0329
www.ovationmr.com
Categories