Metaverse Digital Launches DigiLink — A Smarter Way to Share, Connect, and Grow

Metaverse Digital has launched DigiLink, a smart digital eCard designed to revolutionize professional networking. Replacing outdated paper business cards, DigiLink enables instant sharing via QR code, NFC tap, or link—while integrating seamlessly with CRM systems, contact tracking, and automation tools. As part of its beta launch, DigiLink is offering a free card to early adopters. Professionals can now create, share, and manage their contacts more efficiently—anytime, anywhere.