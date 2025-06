Metaverse Digital Launches DigiLink — A Smarter Way to Share, Connect, and Grow

Huntington Beach, CA, June 09, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Metaverse Digital has officially launched DigiLink, a cutting-edge digital eCard designed for modern professionals who want to network faster, smarter, and with more impact. Unlike traditional business cards that get lost or tossed, DigiLink gives users a sleek, customizable, and shareable digital profile that can be instantly accessed through QR codes, NFC taps, or a personal web link.More than just contact info, DigiLink provides users with powerful features like multi-card profiles, built-in contact tracking, social media and website linking, and real-time customization. With DigiLink, professionals can create up to five separate digital cards—perfect for managing different roles, brands, or target audiences—and automatically capture leads into a simple CRM system."DigiLink is more than a digital business card—it’s a connection engine," said Barry Bradham, Founder of Metaverse Digital. "Whether you’re a solopreneur, real estate agent, or startup founder, you need tools that work as fast and smart as you do. DigiLink gives you instant shareability, full customization, and automation—without the friction of old-school networking."DigiLink Key Features Include:• Instant sharing via QR code, NFC tap, or link• Create and manage up to 5 card profiles• Add links, videos, files, and brand assets• Built-in contact tracking and tagging• Downloadable QR codes for flyers, emails, and signage• Integration-ready with the AES (Automated Essentials Suite) for smart automationMetaverse Digital is offering a free DigiLink card for a limited time as part of its Founders Circle program. Early users will receive exclusive access to bonus features and future upgrades including video profiles, virtual trade show booths, and expanded CRM capabilities.To get started and claim your free card, visit https://digilink.global About Metaverse DigitalMetaverse Digital builds modern networking and automation tools for entrepreneurs, professionals, and teams. From digital eCards to full-service business systems, its mission is to make connecting and growing a business easier, faster, and more automated than ever before.