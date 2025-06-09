Metaverse Digital Launches DigiLink — A Smarter Way to Share, Connect, and Grow
Metaverse Digital has launched DigiLink, a smart digital eCard designed to revolutionize professional networking. Replacing outdated paper business cards, DigiLink enables instant sharing via QR code, NFC tap, or link—while integrating seamlessly with CRM systems, contact tracking, and automation tools. As part of its beta launch, DigiLink is offering a free card to early adopters. Professionals can now create, share, and manage their contacts more efficiently—anytime, anywhere.
Huntington Beach, CA, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Metaverse Digital has officially launched DigiLink, a cutting-edge digital eCard designed for modern professionals who want to network faster, smarter, and with more impact. Unlike traditional business cards that get lost or tossed, DigiLink gives users a sleek, customizable, and shareable digital profile that can be instantly accessed through QR codes, NFC taps, or a personal web link.
More than just contact info, DigiLink provides users with powerful features like multi-card profiles, built-in contact tracking, social media and website linking, and real-time customization. With DigiLink, professionals can create up to five separate digital cards—perfect for managing different roles, brands, or target audiences—and automatically capture leads into a simple CRM system.
"DigiLink is more than a digital business card—it’s a connection engine," said Barry Bradham, Founder of Metaverse Digital. "Whether you’re a solopreneur, real estate agent, or startup founder, you need tools that work as fast and smart as you do. DigiLink gives you instant shareability, full customization, and automation—without the friction of old-school networking."
DigiLink Key Features Include:
• Instant sharing via QR code, NFC tap, or link
• Create and manage up to 5 card profiles
• Add links, videos, files, and brand assets
• Built-in contact tracking and tagging
• Downloadable QR codes for flyers, emails, and signage
• Integration-ready with the AES (Automated Essentials Suite) for smart automation
Metaverse Digital is offering a free DigiLink card for a limited time as part of its Founders Circle program. Early users will receive exclusive access to bonus features and future upgrades including video profiles, virtual trade show booths, and expanded CRM capabilities.
To get started and claim your free card, visit https://digilink.global.
About Metaverse Digital
Metaverse Digital builds modern networking and automation tools for entrepreneurs, professionals, and teams. From digital eCards to full-service business systems, its mission is to make connecting and growing a business easier, faster, and more automated than ever before.
Contact
Barry Bradham
(949) 775-1838
https://mversedigital.com
