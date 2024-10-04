Gaming Benefits Corporation to Showcase Its Latest Innovative Products and Solutions at G2E 2024 in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV, October 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Gaming Benefits Corporation (GBC) team will welcome attendees at booth 5026, where they will demonstrate their latest innovative solutions designed to drive charitable gaming’s expansion online and into adjacent market verticals – extending the industry’s charitable reach in a manner that is not only profitable, but also socially responsible.
This year, the GBC booth will feature dedicated spaces to showcase its latest developments and industry roadmaps, inviting attendees prospective participate in technology collaborations and joint venture opportunities. Among the main highlights are recent developments in their blockchain-based reg tech applications, as well as their latest gaming platform solutions.
“We are particularly excited to be exhibiting at G2E for our 2nd year,” said GBC President and CEO Tara Sue Clark. “This event provides an invaluable opportunity to make impactful connections with industry leaders, explore new partnerships and demonstrate our ready to launch, industry-changing charitable gaming platform.”
At G2E, GBC will unveil its range of next-generation solutions:
- Leading-edge Platform: The platform architecture consists of a player account management system and gaming server that incorporates several raffle products targeted for deployment in states with regulatory frameworks that permit full featured online charitable raffles. The platform’s blockchain component effectively provides the foundational technology for recording, securing and auditing charitable gaming transactions.
- Regulatory Blockchain: GBC will showcase its most recent blockchain capabilities for regulatory compliance as seen at the Innovation Tech Hub during GLI’s 2024 Regulators Roundtable Conference. The platform’s blockchain layer is accessible by regulators to monitor every aspect of the charitable gaming process in real-time, surpassing the current level of market integrity and transparency associated with the regulated US gaming industry.
- Responsible AI: Attendees will get a first look at an AI-driven advocacy platform that pairs precision letter writing with smart targeting strategies. GBC intends to leverage the platform’s embedded AI capabilities to influence state representatives for the advancement of online charitable gaming legislation.
- Platform Integrations: Integrations with market leading online sportsbooks and casino platforms operating in the US, can create a new distribution network that can exponentially expand the scope and scale of nonprofit fundraising. With their built-in customer base consisting of millions of players, even small contributions per-player unlocks immense potential for greater social impact while increasing the US gaming industry’s overall reputation – this dual benefit cannot be overstated.
- New Industry Coalition: There is no strong voice advocating for nonprofit charitable gaming in the now-crowded US online gaming landscape. Through a coordinated effort, prospective industry members of this newly formed coalition will actively contact and urge state lawmakers and gaming regulators that it’s in everyone’s best interest to amend outdated charitable gaming regulatory frameworks to include the use of electronic systems and digital platforms. This regulatory change is necessary to ensure the charitable gaming market is included in the broader commercial gaming industry’s rapid expansion in the digital age.
Additionally, because of their strategic partnerships with GBC, Vibra Solutions and 3FS will be featured at the GBC booth demonstrating their B2B product portfolios: sportsbook, casino, content aggregation, and retail platforms customized for the Latin America, US commercial and tribal gaming markets.
“Visit GBC at both 5026 to discover our latest innovations, participate in live demos, and engage in meaningful discussion with our team of industry experts on gaming, blockchain and AI technology. Visitors can also learn firsthand about how GBC is uniquely position to create a broader ecosystem, which includes a newly established coalition aimed at modernizing and growing charitable gaming’s reach, and scaling its social impact through the inclusion of the wider gaming industry,” said Clark.
GBC will also be promoting the VFW Foundation of Nevada online 50/50 Veterans Day raffle sponsored by Vibra Gaming. Proceeds raised from the raffle will provide critical funding to a number of charitable endeavors funded by the VFW Foundation of Nevada.
For more information about how GBC is setting the stage for making the future of gaming charitable, please visit the official website: gamingbenefitscorp.com.
To schedule a meeting interested parties are advised to email: michael@gamingbenefitscorp.com
Contact
Gaming Benefits CorporationContact
Michael Mendyk
972-979-7545
gamingbenefitscorp.com
Michael Mendyk
972-979-7545
gamingbenefitscorp.com
