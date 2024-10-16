Sentidos Announces Exciting New Miche Mix Partnership
Sentidos LLC, a leader in innovative marketing strategies, is thrilled to announce its re-entry into the Experiential and Shopper Marketing space with an exciting new partnership with Miche Mix, a premium mixer for beer cocktails. This strategic partnership marks the beginning of a series of dynamic brand activations, starting with the highly anticipated Austin F1 Grand Prix.
Frisco, TX, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- First Activation to Launch at Austin F1
At this premier event, Miche Mix will team up with TecaTacos to offer attendees exclusive sampling opportunities and interactive on-site experiences that highlight the versatility, quality and refreshing taste of Miche Mix. Together, Sentidos LLC and Miche Mix aim to create memorable moments for fans through engaging brand activations, delivering an elevated beer cocktail experience.
“We are thrilled to partner with Sentidos in bringing Miche Mix to the market,” said Oscar Martinez, CMO of Miche Mix. “With all-natural ingredients, 100% Mexican spices, and a premium presentation, we're raising the bar for the Michelada Mixer category in the U.S. Our goal is to deliver convenience, incredible flavor, and an unforgettable experience for every Michelada occasion. Sentidos is the perfect partner to help us achieve this vision.”
“We are incredibly excited to return to the experiential marketing space with a brand as dynamic and innovative as Miche Mix,” said Lupe DeLosSantos, Founder of Sentidos LLC. “This partnership is the perfect example of how we are committed to bringing brands to life through impactful, hands-on experiences that connect with consumers in meaningful ways.”
Event Details:
● Date: Oct. 18-20, 2024
● Location: Austin F1 Grand Prix
● Brands: Miche Mix
● Activities: Strategic Planning, On-site sampling, brand activations, and exclusive experiences.
Sentidos LLC is a full-service experiential and shopper marketing agency known for crafting innovative, consumer-centric campaigns that connect brands with their audiences in authentic and meaningful ways. After a three-year hiatus, Sentidos has returned to the market with expanded services and a bold new vision, committed to creating dynamic brand experiences that drive engagement and results.
Miche Mix is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023, Miche Mix was the original company to bottle the Michelada. This mix is inspired by the original recipe and uses all natural ingredients, locally sourced Mexican spices and herbs, and no tomato juice, creating a 100% authentic flavor. The Miche Mix R&D team spent countless sleepless nights creating a mix that is specifically formulated to pair with beer and gives consumers experience that is more refreshing and less filling than a typical michelada.
For more information how Sentidos LLC can help elevate your brand, please contact:
Lupe De Los Santos
lupe@sentidosllc.com
Contact
Lupe De Los Santos
973-615-2022
www.sentidosllc.com
