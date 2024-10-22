Clean-Tech Pioneer Pipper Standard® Awarded Multiple Patents in India
The Equator Group recognized for their Innovative Fruit Fermentation Technology for Natural Cleaning and Softening
Mumbai, India, October 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Equator Pure Nature and its affiliates (EPN), a Southeast Asian market leader in natural laundry and home care products, and the owner of the PiPPER STANDARD® brand, has been issued multiple patents in India for its pioneering fruit fermentation technology by the department of Intellectual Property India, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.
“We are thrilled to receive these patents, which further affirm our purpose to improve people’s lives by encouraging the replacement of synthetic chemicals with natural plant-based sustainable products,” said Peter Wainman, Chairman and CEO of Equator Pure Nature, which continues to expand its PiPPER STANDARD® branded line of home, laundry and personal care products across Asia.
“For centuries, India has been renowned for its traditions in natural products and holistic practices. PiPPER STANDARD® is pleased to join this tradition with our revolutionary natural cleaning technology in the consumer products space,” Wainman added.
“We are looking forward to launching our PiPPER STANDARD® products in India – stay tuned!”, Wainman excitedly added.
PiPPER STANDARD® products utilize a proprietary patented pineapple fermentation process to produce natural enzymes and bio-surfactants. These ingredients form the “secret sauce” of the brand's natural, hypoallergenic, non-irritation, and biodegradable cleaning and softening products. Its leading products include laundry detergents, fabric softeners, dishwashing liquids, floor cleaners, bathroom cleaners, and many more.
The newly awarded Indian patents add to the company’s growing portfolio, which includes patents already granted across numerous other large economies, including the United States, Europe, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and various other markets in Asia. Collectively, EPN holds patents issued in markets representing approximately 65% of the world’s GDP.
With asthma and allergy rates increasing sharply globally – including in India – consumers are increasingly aware of the chemicals they use daily. Such increasing rates of asthma and allergies have been linked to chemicals, pollutants and rapid urbanization.
“Allergies and asthma are of growing concern to Indian consumers. PiPPER STANDARD®’s innovative technology fits well with the strong trend in India towards using natural, healthy, environmentally friendly products,” Wainman said.
PiPPER STANDARD® natural products are made using a globally patented pineapple fermentation process which yields both natural, safe, effective cleaning as well as softening properties. The brand is a market leader in Southeast Asia in the natural laundry and home care segments, and recently introduced its personal care line. PiPPER STANDARD® is sold in more than a dozen Asian markets.
Equator Pure Nature is focused on sustainability and the “triple bottom line,” meaning a focus on social and environmental responsibilities, in addition to financial success.
About Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd.
Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd. (“EPN”), based in Bangkok, Thailand, produces, markets, and sells natural, hypoallergenic, non-irritation certified home, laundry and personal care products (laundry detergent, fabric softener, dishwashing liquid, floor cleaner, bathroom cleaner, multi-purpose cleaner, stain remover, air deodorizer, bottle and nipple cleaner, hand soaps, shampoo, conditioner, body wash and more) under the brand name PiPPER STANDARD® - made from its globally patented pineapple fermentation technology. EPN’s products are sold in more than a dozen markets in Asia.
Equator Pure Nature’s purpose is to improve people’s lives thru encouraging the replacement of synthetic chemicals with plant-based natural sustainable products.
EPN and its affiliated companies (the “Equator Group”) are pioneers in fermentation technology, holding numerous patents granted in India, United States, Europe, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore and various other markets in Asia. In aggregate, the Equator Group holds patents issued for markets representing approximately 65% of the world’s GDP. In August 2023, Equator Pure Nature won the “IP Champion 2023” award for its outstanding intellectual property.
EPN, its brand PiPPER STANDARD®. and its founders have been granted numerous awards related to innovation, sustainability, social responsibility, packaging design, and entrepreneurship.
Categories