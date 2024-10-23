Sneaky Links Social Launches Its First-Ever Event at Larsen’s Steakhouse Woodland Hills Los Angeles, CA
Sneaky Links App is launching its first-ever Sneaky Links Social event on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at Larsen’s Steakhouse in Woodland Hills. The event will feature live performances by rock legends like Scott Page (Pink Floyd) and Robert Sarzo (Queensrÿche), alongside custom cocktails, signature dishes, and a stylish, relaxed atmosphere. It's a perfect opportunity for singles, newcomers, and those looking to expand their social circle to connect over great music and food. Doors open at 4:30.
A Night of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Custom Cocktails, and Social Connection
Sneaky Links App is excited to unveil its first-ever Sneaky Links Social event, set to take place on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at the luxurious Larsen’s Steakhouse in Woodland Hills. This exclusive event promises an unforgettable evening of music, drinks, and mingling—an ideal experience for singles, newcomers to LA, or anyone looking to expand their social circle in style.
Event Highlights:
Live Music from Rock Legends: Experience the electrifying sounds of iconic musicians including:
Scott Page (Pink Floyd, Toto, Supertramp) – Saxophone
Robert Sarzo (Queensrÿche, Hurricane, Salute to Santana) – Guitar
Ronnie Ciago (Black Sabbath, Bill Ward, Brand X) – Drums
Robbie Gennet (Fuel, Everclear, Lisa Marie Presley) – Keyboards
Custom Cocktails & Signature Dishes: Indulge in Larsen’s premium steaks, fresh seafood, and handcrafted cocktails. Take advantage of happy hour specials from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM.
Exclusive Atmosphere: With no fixed menu, guests are invited to enjoy the vibes, sensational music, and a perfect setting for connection in a sexy, relaxed environment.
Whether you’re reconnecting with old friends or meeting new ones, this one-of-a-kind experience blends social networking with rock ‘n’ roll, served up in a five-star setting. Doors open at 4:30 PM, with the live show kicking off at 8:00 PM.
No Reservations Needed: Seating is first come, first served. There’s no cover charge—just come ready for a night filled with good music, great company, and plenty of unforgettable moments.
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Time: Doors open at 4:30 PM | Show starts at 8:00 PM
Location: Larsen’s Steakhouse Woodland Hills, 6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA 91367
Sponsored by Sneaky Links App, the next-generation social and dating platform built for authentic connections. The Sneaky Links Social event offers a unique opportunity to mix, mingle, and enjoy live performances in an upscale, casual setting.
About Sneaky Links App:
Sneaky Links is a cutting-edge dating and social networking app, designed to foster real connections in a fast-paced world. Whether you’re searching for love or looking to expand your social network, Sneaky Links offers a fun, innovative way to meet new people and build meaningful relationships.
Join them for a night where music, mingling, and mouth-watering cuisine come together in perfect harmony. Don’t miss out on the hottest ticket in town—experience the Sneaky Links Social.
Contact
Tiffany Lewis
678-679-4556
sneakylinks.com
