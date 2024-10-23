Sneaky Links Social Launches Its First-Ever Event at Larsen’s Steakhouse Woodland Hills Los Angeles, CA

Sneaky Links App is launching its first-ever Sneaky Links Social event on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at Larsen’s Steakhouse in Woodland Hills. The event will feature live performances by rock legends like Scott Page (Pink Floyd) and Robert Sarzo (Queensrÿche), alongside custom cocktails, signature dishes, and a stylish, relaxed atmosphere. It's a perfect opportunity for singles, newcomers, and those looking to expand their social circle to connect over great music and food. Doors open at 4:30.