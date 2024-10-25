Track Cybersecurity KPIs & Boost Data Protection with Jetico’s New Dashboard Feature
Helsinki, Finland, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jetico, developer of world-class endpoint data protection software, announced today the release of its dashboard feature for BestCrypt and BCWipe. In addition to centralized control over encryption and data wiping tasks, the latest version of Jetico’s central manager provides real-time visibility of all security activities, enabling users to monitor operations, track cybersecurity KPIs and receive alerts for immediate issues - all in one convenient interface.
"While having encryption and wiping solutions in place is essential, organizations also need real-time visibility into current activities and guidance on where to focus next in order to fully benefit from these tools," explains Jetico CEO Hannaleena Pojanluoma.
"Jetico’s central manager provides exactly that. The new dashboard feature empowers users with actionable insights and live alerts, helping them proactively address potential threats. With this update, organizations gain an effective tool for enhancing their security strategies and creating more value by staying ahead of emerging risks."
Dashboards provide a clear, visual representation of cybersecurity metrics, empowering organizations with:
- Key Cybersecurity KPIs
Monitor active computers, the total volume of wiped data and organization-wide encryption deployment. This enhanced visibility enables continuous tracking of defenses and allows for timely adjustments to security strategies, ensuring the protection of sensitive data.
- Proactive Risk Mitigation & Real-Time Alerts
Get real-time insights and alerts to identify computers that require attention, such as those facing hacking attempts or errors. These notifications allow organizations to quickly respond to potential threats and mitigate risks.
- Comprehensive Data Protection & Compliance
Get a live overview of an organization's data protection status, making it simple to track license usage, enforce policy compliance, and ensure all devices are up-to-date. This live monitoring supports ongoing compliance and efficient management.
The enterprise editions of Jetico's BCWipe and BestCrypt software provide centralized management for secure data handling. BCWipe allows admins to run wiping tasks remotely without end-user intervention, while BestCrypt Container and Volume Encryption offer remote deployment, centralized storage and password recovery for emergency access on both Windows and Mac.
For more information about the new dashboard or to schedule a demo, please contact our data protection specialist.
About Jetico
Jetico provides complete endpoint data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 15 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.
Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered besides Otaniemi Science Park in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.
Contact
Valeria Corti
+358 50 339 6388
www.jetico.com
Phone (U.S.): 1-202-742-2901
