The Little Red Dog to Close Facility Amid Declining Donations: 45 Dogs at Risk Without Urgent Support – Rescue Efforts to Continue
Anaheim, CA, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Little Red Dog, a nonprofit dedicated to saving dogs in need for the past 13 years, is facing a devastating crisis as it loses its lease and struggles with a sharp decline in donations. Without raising at least $100,000 immediately or securing a new facility, 45 dogs will be left with an uncertain future, as shelters and rescues across the region are overcrowded and euthanasia rates are rising at alarming levels.
Like many nonprofits, The Little Red Dog has been hit hard by the downturn in donations, despite tireless efforts to save dogs from high-kill shelters and provide them with rehabilitation and care. This heartbreaking situation reflects a broader crisis: animal welfare organizations are among the least funded by grants, and competition for limited resources is fierce. Even some of the largest dog rescues are feeling the strain, facing financial challenges that threaten their ability to continue their life-saving work.
“The situation is dire, not just for us, but for animal rescues across the country. We’re doing everything we can, but without immediate help, our dogs could be left with no place to go,” said PJ Rosch, CEO of The Little Red Dog. “Shelters are already full, with most kennels housing three to four dogs each. More dogs are being euthanized every day because there simply isn’t enough space. We’ve explored every option, even turning to predatory lenders, which only made our situation worse.”
The urgency of this crisis is underscored by the reality that despite America's immense wealth, support for animal welfare remains astonishingly low. The top 25 billionaire philanthropists in the U.S., while generous in donating to various worthy causes, have not contributed a single penny to animal nonprofits. While the causes they support are undeniably important, animals are consistently left behind.
“We’ve reached out to the press to help amplify our message,” Rosch added. “But we haven’t been a big enough story, especially in an election year when other issues dominate the headlines. It’s a sad fact that the well-being of animals often falls to the bottom of the list when it comes to charitable giving. It feels like no one cares about dogs, and without advocates stepping up, they have no voice. We may be considered a small nonprofit, but we routinely care for well over 100 dogs while larger rescues save far fewer.”
Over the last 13 years, The Little Red Dog has saved over 6,000 dogs from euthanasia, placing them in loving homes, and providing resources to underserved community members in need of vet care, training, food, and supplies for their pets. However, this mission is now at severe risk. Without The Little Red Dog, more large dogs, and those dogs with medical and behavioral challenges will face euthanasia. Though the organization has helped other rescues during their struggles, the situation is now so dire that no one is able to step up and return the favor.
How You Can Help:
Donate: Every dollar counts. The Little Red Dog must raise $100,000 immediately to keep their lease, or secure a new facility, as well as cover the cost of care for the 45 dogs currently in need.
Offer a Temporary or Permanent Location: If you know of a space that could serve as a temporary or long-term home for these dogs, please reach out.
Offer to foster a dog: TLRD has many loving dogs whose only "crime" is being homeless. These dogs need a temporary home to survive.
Spread the Word: Share this story to help raise awareness about the urgent need for support.
Without immediate intervention, The Little Red Dog will have no choice but to shut its facility doors, leaving 45 innocent dogs with nowhere to go. Now is the time to show that animal lives matter. The Little Red Dog and countless other rescues urgently need your support.
For donations and inquiries, visit The Little Red Dog’s website or contact PJ Rosch at info@thelittlereddog.org.
About The Little Red Dog
The Little Red Dog is a nonprofit dog rescue organization based in Anaheim, CA. Dedicated to saving dogs from high-kill shelters, the organization has rescued and rehabilitated thousands of dogs, providing them with the care they need and placing them in loving homes. With a focus on helping dogs with behavioral and medical needs, The Little Red Dog remains committed to advocating for the voiceless.
Contact
PJ Rosch
