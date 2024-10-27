Singing in Harmony: A Virtual Concert to Unite America's Diverse Voices
New York, NY, October 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Good Karma Karaoke Presents the "Karao-Concert for Harmony in the USA"
In an event that promises to showcase the unifying power of music, Good Karma Karaoke (GKK) announces the "Karao-Concert for Harmony in the USA." This virtual free concert, set to take place on October 30, 2024, at 10 PM Eastern Time, will be live-streamed across Zoom, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch, inviting all Americans to join in a chorus of unity.
"In a time when our nation feels more divided than ever, we're turning to the universal language of music," says Deborah Chang, Executive Director of Good Karma Karaoke. "Our Karao-Concert aims to show that, just like in karaoke, every voice matters and contributes to the beautiful harmony of our diverse nation."
As the United States navigates a contentious political landscape amid a Presidential election, the Karao-Concert offers a different model of respect and acceptance. The event will feature a lineup of singers from all walks of life, ranging from hometown heroes to hidden talents, each adding their unique voice to this collective celebration of America's rich cultural tapestry.
Building on their track record, GKK is no stranger to ambitious musical endeavors. In 2022, the organization made news with their 250-hour karaoke marathon, which brought together singers from across the globe in a non-stop celebration of music and unity. "That marathon showed us the incredible power of music to connect people across boundaries," Chang reflects. "We're channeling that same energy into the Karao-Concert, but this time with a focus on healing divisions within our own nation."
"This isn't just another online concert," Chang emphasizes. "It's a living, breathing example of how we can come together despite our differences. In karaoke, everyone gets their moment in the spotlight, regardless of skill level or background. We're bringing that same spirit of inclusivity and support to a national stage."
The Karao-Concert will showcase:
● Live performances from amateur and professional singers across the country
● Interactive elements allowing viewers to participate from home
● Inspiring messages from community leaders and music industry professionals
Recent studies have shown that participation in group musical activities can increase empathy and social bonding. The Karao-Concert aims to harness this power on a national scale, proving that harmony is possible both in music and in society.
For Chang, this concert carries a deeply personal significance. "This event is not just a celebration of music, but a tribute to the enduring American spirit," she explains. "My father, Victor Chang, passed away from Covid-19 just days before the 2020 election. Despite the challenges he faced as an immigrant, he never lost faith in America's potential for unity. This concert honors his memory and his unwavering belief in the power of coming together, regardless of our differences."
As the nation faces a pivotal moment in our nation's history, the Karao-Concert for Harmony in the USA invites all Americans to join in a chorus of unity, proving that when people sing together, they can create a symphony of understanding and respect.
Event Details:
● Title: Karao-Concert for Harmony in the USA
● Date: October 30, 2024
● Time: 10 PM Eastern Time
● Cost: Free
● Location: Via Zoom and live-streamed on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch
For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact: Deborah J. Chang, Executive Director, Good Karma Karaoke, Inc. Email: Debbie@goodkarmakaraoke.org Cell (call or text): (650) 892-7475 https://goodkarmakaraoke.org/
To register for the free concert: https://tinyurl.com/Karao-concert
About Good Karma Karaoke:
Founded during the pandemic, Good Karma Karaoke (GKK) is a community-driven organization dedicated to creating a nurturing and non-judgmental space that is welcoming to everyone. GKK believes in the transformative power of music to unite and heal, and seeks to carry that spirit of inclusiveness into the world. Its mission is to harness music to bring people together and create a sense of unity and belonging.
Sources:
https://markets.financialcontent.com/prnews/article/issuewire-2022-4-27-250-hour-worldwide-karaoke-marathon-spurs-healing-nonprofit-and-possible-new-world-record
Cho E. (2019). The relationship between small music ensemble experience and empathy skill: A survey study. Psychology of Music
Savage, P., Loui, P., Tarr, B., Schachner, A., Glowacki, L., Mithen, S., & Fitch, W. (2020). Music as a coevolved system for social bonding. Behavioral and Brain Sciences
