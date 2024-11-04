The 1776® Community Completes Land Development at Moore, South Carolina Location
Patriotic Community Near Greenville to Open Lot Reservations for 58 New Homes
Moore, SC, November 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Home lots have just been completed at 1776® Moore, a new community located approximately 30 miles east of Greenville, South Carolina. Interested buyers will soon have the opportunity to reserve a lot on which to build their desired home.
1776® Moore’s 58 single-family homes will be available in four floor plans with 12 exterior options, all designed by award-winning residential designer Stephen Fuller, who is known for inspired designs that blend historic charm with contemporary living.
The new 1776® Community homes will feature historical elements of Colonial and Georgian architecture with open-concept layouts, outdoor living spaces, and luxurious master suites. Prices start in the mid-$400,000 range.
“1776® Moore is bringing patriotism to the front porch of housing in the greater Greenville and Spartanburg markets and further expanding the 1776® Community brand—the nation's only new home communities focused on the American ideals of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” said Brock Fankhauser, The 1776® Community Founder.
The 1776® Community is on a mission to license new communities in all 50 states that are centered around American patriotism and the American Dream of home ownership.
Moore, South Carolina is the second 1776® Community that is underway. Homes are under construction at the first location in Gastonia, North Carolina and future developments are planned in Keller, Texas and Hermiston, Oregon with others being added to the pipeline.
For more information about reserving lots at 1776® Moore and to learn more about The 1776® Community, please visit 1776community(dot)com.
The 1776® Community is a grassroots movement combining the elements of American patriotism, the American Dream of home ownership, and the founding ideals of The United States of America: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The movement’s mission is to advance American patriotism at the zip code level, building new communities and neighborhoods in all 50 states. Current locations include Gastonia, North Carolina; Moore, South Carolina; Keller, Texas and Hermiston, Oregon. The 1776® Community is Where Americanism Lives.
Irina Divachuk
704-960-0778
www.1776community.com
