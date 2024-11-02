Healing from Within: Strategies to Overcome Trauma and Reclaim Your Life
Amid constant exposure to global events, environmental shifts, and intense political discourse, trauma is embedded deeply within people’s bodies, minds, and spirits. Its pervasive impact reaches across age groups, affecting adults, children, and older people alike. Trauma operates at a cellular level, often unrecognized, influencing beliefs, thoughts, and physical health. When left unresolved, this disruption to the body’s natural equilibrium may result in illness or disease, signaling a disturbance in homeostasis. Trauma lodges itself in the subconscious, reinforcing limiting beliefs and diminishing a sense of purpose.
This accumulated trauma drives an ongoing mental health crisis with historical parallels as the mental health field reverts to methods reminiscent of past eras. In the 1800s, individuals facing mental illness were frequently institutionalized and often denied essential care. While the terminology has evolved, the approach retains similarities; today, individual freedoms face restrictions - whether in education, reproductive rights, or health decisions - embedding trauma in everyday life, restricting personal choice, and perpetuating a cycle of disempowerment.
Tonya Octave, a proponent of healing and self-expression, emphasizes the power of individual truth in the healing journey: “Your truth is the foundation of your healing. Whether you shout it from the rooftops or whisper it in stillness, it’s your truth. Let it guide you. Embrace it, live it, and let it lead you toward complete healing.”
Tonya Octave offers seven powerful coping strategies to help individuals stay centered and resilient amidst today’s stressors. These strategies are detailed in her book Heal Thy Mind: 7 Strategies Toward Mental Wellness, Happiness, and Success. In times of uncertainty, it’s crucial to remain grounded - through breathwork, stillness, and a deep awareness of the messages the body sends. One can find the guidance needed to navigate life’s challenges by reconnecting with one's inner spirit. Now, discover the 7 strategies Tonya Octave offers to support the healing journey.
1. Create a Screen Saver with Positive Messages:
Designing a screen saver for digital devices with an inspiring message or image that radiates positivity and love can help embed these affirmations in the subconscious mind. Viewing this screen before bedtime, when the brain is in a receptive, hypnotic state, enhances its impact. For further effect, recording a personal affirmation repeated for at least 7 minutes and playing it each night can gently guide the subconscious toward healing and positivity.
2. Create a Sacred Space:
In a world where the needs of others often take precedence, it becomes easy to overlook personal well-being. By establishing a special retreat - whether physical, mental, or spiritual - individuals can create a sanctuary to return to each day. Making it a habit to visit this space upon waking allows a few quiet moments for expressing a positive thought or feeling, setting a constructive tone for the day ahead. This small yet powerful ritual offers a grounding presence, providing humility and strength on both good days and during challenging times.
3. Explore Therapy and Therapeutic Activities:
Therapy provides a dedicated space focused entirely on healing - free from judgment, advice, or pressure. It offers individuals the opportunity to fully be themselves. However, finding the right therapist is essential, as not all will resonate in the same way. Alongside therapy, engaging in personal therapeutic activities can further support healing. For instance, a therapeutic commitment might involve immersing in music through playing, singing, dancing, or reconnecting with melodies that once brought joy. Each individual may consider which therapeutic activity will best support their personal healing journey this year.
4. Embrace Laughter as Healing:
Research shows that children laugh between 300-400 times daily, while adults average only 4-15 laughs per day. Laughter is a powerful healing tool; it increases oxygen flow to the heart, lungs, and muscles while reducing levels of the stress hormone cortisol. It also enhances dopamine and serotonin activity, which can help alleviate symptoms of depression. Incorporating laughter into daily life - through playful moments with others, humorous content, or finding joy in small things - benefits both body and mind.
5. Incorporate Chlorophyll-Rich Foods into the Diet:
The most chlorophyll-rich plant would offer exceptional benefits if stranded on an island with only one food choice. Chlorophyll possesses remarkable healing properties; it aids in wound healing, balances body odor, stabilizes weight, and supports weight loss. As a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, it has shown promise in research for its positive effects on cancer. Algae, one of the earliest scientifically documented foods, is rich in chlorophyll, making chlorophyll-rich foods a beneficial addition to any diet for enhanced health.
6. Stay Connected to The Body Through Movement:
Daily movement is essential for staying connected and attuned to the physical self. For those with physical limitations, adjusting the upper body with forward, upward, or circular motions - or simply embracing stillness - can foster awareness. While walking, attention to movement, such as looking up, noticing pace, and varying speed, can deepen this connection. Observing and adjusting other body parts and being mindful of body language helps maintain presence. Staying present and in tune with bodily sensations in each moment is vital to building this awareness.
7. Explore The Relationship with Oneself:
Taking time to explore one’s relationship with the self can be facilitated by stepping outside familiar comfort zones. For those who enjoy solitude, joining a small group for a new activity can introduce fresh perspectives, allowing the mind to embrace both teacher and student roles and fostering a willingness to try new things. Conversely, naturally, social individuals might benefit from spending time alone, such as visiting a park or beach or attending a movie alone. In both cases, taking note of personal observations can transform these moments of self-discovery into valuable opportunities for growth and deeper connection.
Connect with Tonya Octave: Psychotherapist, Coach, & Hypnotherapist
Tonya Octave is an integrative psychotherapist, coach, and hypnotherapist dedicated to helping individuals heal from deep emotional wounds. As the creator of the OCTAVES Method, she seamlessly blends psychotherapy, coaching, and hypnosis to promote holistic well-being - physical, mental, and spiritual. Drawing from both her personal journey and the insights shared in her book, Heal Thy Mind: 7 Strategies Towards Mental Wellness, Happiness, & Success, Tonya provides practical strategies for achieving balance and inner peace. She offers a unique, empowering approach to healing through her speaking engagements and podcasts, inspiring others to transform their emotional, physical, and spiritual health. For more information and updates, visit https://www.tonyaoctave-lcsw.com/.
Services:
Psychotherapy (Residing in CA & NV) Conducted via Telehealth
Coaching (Worldwide) Conducted via Telehealth
Hypnosis (Worldwide) Conducted via Telehealth
Trainings & Workshops
Speaking EngagementsTop of Form
Tonya Octave
310-387-8164
www.tonyaoctave-lcsw.com/
