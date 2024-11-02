Healing from Within: Strategies to Overcome Trauma and Reclaim Your Life

In a world overwhelmed by stressors, trauma seeps deeply into our bodies, minds, and spirits. Tonya Octave, creator of the OCTAVES Method, empowers healing through psychotherapy, coaching, and hypnosis. Her book, Heal Thy Mind, offers 7 strategies to stay grounded amidst chaos. By reclaiming inner peace through truth, movement, laughter, and nourishing practices, Tonya guides individuals toward complete wellness and resilience. Discover more at Tonya’s website.