New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Opens Cancer Care Facility in Rockville Centre
Ridge, NY, November 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the opening of its state-of-the-art cancer care facility in Rockville Centre. The new facility is located at 50 North Park Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY 11570, marking a significant milestone in advancing cancer treatment for the local community.
“This new facility represents our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class cancer care,” said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS. “Our mission is not only to provide the most advanced treatments but also to offer a compassionate, supportive environment where patients and their families feel empowered. With the opening of our Rockville Centre location, we continue our dedication to transforming lives through innovative care, empathy, and hope.”
The 8,500-square-foot facility is meticulously designed to enhance the patient experience, providing a seamless journey for those navigating cancer care in the Rockville Centre area. Patients will have access to a wide range of cutting-edge treatments and services, including medical oncology and hematology, as well as participation in groundbreaking clinical trials. Additionally, the center features an on-site laboratory, and supportive services to ensure their patients’ physical and mental well-being.
The new cancer center is staffed by renowned local cancer hematologists/oncologists: Drs. Nolyn Nyatanga, Adam Hines, Joshua Harris, and Mark Grand, who are dedicated to delivering exceptional care and improving patient outcomes.
To schedule an appointment, call 516-336-5255.
Sarah Gould, Communications Director
631-574-8360
