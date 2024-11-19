Insync Municipal Systems, Inc. and Mobizent LLC Announce Strategic Alliance
New Jersey Municipalities, Federal and State Departments now have an automated all-electronic, feasible, and full-service solution to the daunting previously manual processes of issuing summons for all departments and entities tasked with issuing and serving summonses and in full conformity with the New Jersey Administrative Office of the Courts.
Bergenfield, NJ, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Insync Municipal Systems, Inc., a full-service technology solutions provider for municipalities and municipally owned utilities and Mobizent LLC, a premier provider of end-to-end handheld and phone based mobility solutions for many Industries for both the Federal, State & Local Governments whose domains include Public Safety, Public Housing, Public Services, Code Enforcement and Sanitation, today announced a strategic relationship.
The alliance brings together extraordinary application that makes issuance of electronic summonses easy and accurate and data solutions expertly designed for adherence to the New Jersey Administrative Office of the Courts (“AOC”) standards and specifications with interoperability with existing legacy systems. Coupled with outstanding local sales and support, this Strategic Alliance makes municipal and governmental functioning more efficient and cost effective for taxpayers.
Focus is on enhancing existing data sources and systems with ease of use and maintenance for even non-technical and resource limited facilities.
Insync Municipal System’s reputation for reliable, professional consulting services, coupled with experience in application development, offer a unique opportunity for expanding the scope and services the Mobizent product line.
“Our focus on making technology work for our clients, who are the most respected and prestigious public servants, can benefit municipalities across the State,” said Michael A. Licameli, president of Insync Municipal Systems. “Blending quality software products with attentive support, while serving the worthy cause of enhancing corporate and governmental operations, makes this a winning combination. Add our expertise in Core Wedge Computing approach, making data integrations easier within existing systems, layering enhanced features and functionality, generating results and analytics between desperate systems, and you have a winning formula for success.”
Ramesh N. Swamy, CEO and President of Mobizent, expressed confidence in the alliance’s expanding of his systems technology beyond typical law enforcement agencies to all governmental functions. “With over twenty years of experience designing software for government, enhanced now with the resources of over a dozen additional individuals, we are dedicated to providing technology that is second to none for the municipal community in New Jersey,” he said.
“Administrators, Department and Agency heads now have an AOC approved eSummons application provider with proven resources for information in real-time, providing new efficiencies, accuracy and conformity to the Administrative Office of the Court’s strict standards of data integrity and security.”
Their executives will be attending the New Jersey League of Municipalities on November 19, 2024 through November 21, 2024 held in Atlantic City New Jersey and will be available for consultation.
About Mobizent
Founded with the purpose of developing state-of-the-art, low-cost, adaptable mobile solutions for the fielded workforce, specializing in Mobile-ID, Ticketing, Work Orders and Mobile Tracking solutions to businesses and local governments throughout the country. A mobile solution provider for businesses and governments to interface with their back-end databases and proprietary enterprises to make them more effective and efficient. Mobizent also hosts a full-suite of off-shore development teams, with an available staff ready to deliver modifications to our adaptable solutions in very rapid order, for a very economical price. It is an authorized and accepted vendor of the New Jersey Administrative Office of the Courts facilitating electronic ticketing and electronic summons.
For more information, call 732-751-4486, e-mail sales@mobizent.net or visit www.mobizent.com.
About Insync Municipal Systems
A wholly owned entity of Insync Innovations, Inc. and provider of complete technology services Insync has become the “in-house computer department” for many municipalities, businesses, schools and non-profit organizations, allowing organizations to stay focused on core businesses and missions while leveraging today’s complex mix of technology. Services include private cloud and co-location, sales, support and installation of software and hardware, network design and maintenance, and all consulting and support services. In addition, Insync builds custom database applications that have become the foundation for successful businesses.
For more information call 201-313-7999, e-mail to Invest@RealBusinessContinuity.com or visit www.InsyncInnovations.com.
Contact
Insync Innovations, Inc.Contact
Michael A. Licameli
201-313-7999
www.insyncinnovations.com
