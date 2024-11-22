Chandra Donelson’s Children’s Book, Penned with Her 7-Year-Old Son, Sparks Imagination Around the World
Washington, DC, November 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In just two months, "The Data Detective at the Carnival" has captured hearts and imaginations around the world, transforming how children learn about data. With over 50 reviews and an impressive 4.9-star rating, this book is proving that data literacy can be engaging, relatable, and fun for kids of all ages.
Co-written by Chandra Donelson and Jordan Morrow, "The Data Detective at the Carnival" is captivating young minds with a thrilling adventure that transforms how children view and use data. Inspired by Donelson’s own son, William, the story follows a curious boy on a mission to become a data detective like his mom. Set in a vibrant carnival, the book introduces kids to key concepts such as qualitative and quantitative data, critical thinking, and problem-solving—all wrapped in an exciting and relatable narrative.
But the impact of The Data Detective goes far beyond its pages. The book is inspiring a global movement to make data literacy accessible to every child. Through partnerships with schools and organizations, Donelson has facilitated the donation of books to students worldwide, ensuring that children from all backgrounds have the tools they need to thrive in a data-driven world.
“Data is everywhere in our daily lives,” Donelson explains. “This book is about giving kids the confidence to understand it, use it, and make smarter decisions, no matter what challenges they face. Writing this story with my son in mind made it even more special—it’s a tool to empower all children to see their potential.”
Educators are transforming the book into interactive lessons, with children excitedly applying its concepts in real life. One parent shared, “The next morning, my kids were already using the terms and applying them to everyday situations! I highly recommend this book for any curious child.” A teacher noted, “The story captivated my class of 4-year-olds, and I even bought extra copies for our school’s classrooms.”
The Data Detective at the Carnival is more than a children’s book - it’s a resource for building critical thinkers and problem-solvers. The book is available at major bookstores worldwide, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and more.
To bring The Data Detective at the Carnival to your community or classroom, or to learn more about donating books to schools and students, book readings and events can be arranged by contacting contact@thedatadetective.org. Follow on Instagram for updates and impact at @the_data_detective.
