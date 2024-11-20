Erud AI Joins Databricks Marketplace to Elevate Data Quality and Accessibility for AI Innovators
Erud AI, a leader in ethical AI data curation, has partnered with Databricks to provide high-quality, human-centric data on the Databricks Marketplace. This collaboration enhances data accessibility, security, and privacy while streamlining workflows for clients building responsible AI systems. Leveraging Databricks’ robust infrastructure, Erud AI strengthens its mission to deliver diverse, ethical datasets for reducing AI bias and improving model robustness.
Austin, TX, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Erud AI, a leader in high-quality generative AI workforce solutions and data curation, today announced its partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company, to offer high-quality, ethically created data on the Databricks Marketplace. This partnership enables Erud AI to enhance data quality, accessibility, and privacy management for clients by leveraging the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. This partnership bolsters Erud AI’s mission to deliver curated, human-centric data for more ethical and responsible AI applications.
The addition of Erud AI to Databricks’ Marketplace represents a significant step forward in streamlining data workflows for Erud’s clients. Through the Databricks Marketplace, Erud AI is able to provide customers with the highest data security.
Optimizing Data Quality and Privacy with Databricks
The Databricks Marketplace is an open marketplace for data, analytics and AI powered by Delta Sharing. Erud AI will leverage Databricks Marketplace secure to meet unique client requirements around privacy, data integrity, and model relevance. Erud AI’s focus on providing a human-centric approach to data curation is further strengthened by the robust infrastructure and security protocols Databricks offers, allowing for seamless integration into clients’ proprietary AI platforms or within the Databricks ecosystem.
“Our Databricks Marketplace integration advances Erud AI’s goal of transforming data into a strategic asset,” said Alexandra McGauley, Founder of Erud AI. “This partnership enhances our ability to manage and deliver top-tier data to organizations that are serious about building responsible, ethical AI systems.”
Seamless Integration for High-Quality Data Curation
The collaboration will enable Erud AI to streamline complex data workflows, supporting clients in the secure handling and operational management of sensitive and high-value data assets. Through this partnership, Erud AI will be able to facilitate smoother data ingestion, ensuring AI models are trained on diverse, high-quality data for increased robustness and ethical alignment.
"As demand for data intelligence grows, we are thrilled to integrate Erud AI into the Databricks Marketplace," said Jay Bhankharia, Sr. Director of Marketplace and Data Partnerships at Databricks. "Offering access to Erud AI’s data quality and privacy management solutions in our Marketplace opens up new avenues for innovation and efficiency across the enterprise landscape. This partnership will help our customers unlock the true potential and power of their data while benefiting from the underlying scalability, security, and governance of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.”
About Erud AI
Austin Headquartered, Erud AI, creates high quality data to power AI applications. Erud is focused on ethical, socially responsible, and diverse datasets to reduce AI model bias, and create large language models that serve populations from all genders, ages, ethnicities, and socio-economic backgrounds.
Startups, academic researchers, and Big Tech companies partner with Erud to create, annotate, and evaluate AI data prior to feeding it into the algorithms that power AI models. Erud AI creates data in a range of languages, domains, and modalities.
Contact
