Erud AI Joins Databricks Marketplace to Elevate Data Quality and Accessibility for AI Innovators

Erud AI, a leader in ethical AI data curation, has partnered with Databricks to provide high-quality, human-centric data on the Databricks Marketplace. This collaboration enhances data accessibility, security, and privacy while streamlining workflows for clients building responsible AI systems. Leveraging Databricks’ robust infrastructure, Erud AI strengthens its mission to deliver diverse, ethical datasets for reducing AI bias and improving model robustness.