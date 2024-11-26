Equality Forum Notes Scott Bessent Nomination for Secretary of Treasury
Sarasota, FL, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Equality Forum, a national LGBTQ civil rights organization, which oversees LGBT History Month noted the nomination of Scott Bessent, an openly gay man as Secretary of Treasury. Bessent is highly regarded by the financial community and founder of a global macro investment firm. Bessent and his husband have two children.
“If confirmed, Bessent will be the highest ranking openly gay U.S. government official in American history,” stated Malcolm Lazin, executive director, Equality Forum.
Under the Presidential Succession Act, the Secretary of Treasury is fifth in line of succession.
Equality Forum is a national and international LGBT civil rights organization with an educational focus. Equality Forum coordinates LGBT History Month, produces documentary films, undertakes high impact initiatives, and oversees the application/installation of government approved LGBT historic markers.
