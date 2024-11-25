Qryptonic Inc. Warns “Q-Day” Could Arrive by 2027, Launches Quantum-Resistant Encryption Solutions to Protect Businesses

Qryptonic Inc., a leader in quantum cybersecurity, has introduced advanced quantum-resistant encryption and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) to protect businesses from quantum-enabled threats. With Q-Day - when quantum computers break current encryption - expected as early as 2027, Qryptonic offers tools like Quantum Penetration Testing and Readiness Assessments to help organizations secure critical data.