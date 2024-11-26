COCOON Unveils New Maison Collection at Exclusive Beverly Hills Event
COCOON Beverly Hills, U.S. Flagship Showroom, hosts intimate evening for architects and designers. Designer, Tim Derhaag shared his creative vision for the Maison tapware collection, of simplicity and essentialism, offering "tools for everyday life." COCOON's new Maison collection emphasizes functionality and premium stainless steel craftsmanship.
Beverly Hills, CA, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- COCOON hosted an exclusive gathering at their flagship showroom in Beverly Hills, where select architects, interior designers, and media were introduced to the brand’s latest offering - the Maison collection. This new line of premium tapware captivated attendees with its perfect fusion of minimalist beauty, luxurious materials, and superior craftsmanship.
The intimate event featured a presentation by renowned designer Tim Derhaag, the visionary behind the Maison collection. Derhaag shared insights into his creative process and the design philosophy that shaped each piece. Guests were given an in-depth look at how the collection reflects COCOON’s commitment to creating timeless, functional, and beautifully crafted bathroom fixtures made with natural, eco-friendly materials.
“We were thrilled to showcase the Maison collection to such a talented and influential group of professionals,” said COCOON’s CEO, Franklin Thielsch. “The collection represents our vision of elevating everyday spaces through thoughtful design and precision craftsmanship. We’re excited to see how architects and designers will incorporate Maison into their future projects.”
The event was designed to foster creativity and professional collaboration, with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres complementing the evening’s relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere. Attendees had the opportunity to engage directly with the collection, experiencing firsthand the craftsmanship and attention to detail that COCOON is known for.
Maison represents a new chapter in COCOON’s ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of modern bathroom design. With its clean lines and high-end materials, the collection is crafted to seamlessly blend with both contemporary and classic interiors, offering a fresh take on luxury tapware.
The successful event not only introduced Maison but also reinforced COCOON’s position as a leader in the world of high-end bathroom fixtures, appealing to design professionals who seek both beauty and functionality in their projects.
The Maison Collection: When Function meets Beauty
Inspired by the beauty of everyday objects, Tim Derhaag sought to create a collection that would seamlessly blend into any interior space while adding a touch of sophistication. The design concept behind the Maison Collection revolves around the idea of essential elements, where only the necessary components are incorporated, resulting in a clean and minimalistic aesthetic.
Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Maison Collection showcases the use of high-quality materials, including marine-grade AISI316L stainless steel, natural stone, wood and modern eco-friendly materials such as concrete and Solid Surface® presented in an exclusive palette of muted colors. The stainless-steel components exude durability and longevity, while the stone accents add a touch of natural elegance. The combination of these materials not only ensures the longevity of the taps but also enhances their visual appeal.
The Maison Collection offers a range of taps that are not only visually striking but also highly functional. Each tap is designed to provide a seamless and effortless user experience, with features such as easy-to-use handles and smooth-turning knobs which can be customized with stone, Concrete or Solid Surface® covers to match the vanities. The collection includes a variety of options, from sleek and straight spouts, to complement its freestanding baths, to round and curved designs, allowing for versatile integration into any interior space.
Tim Derhaag's Maison Collection is a testament to his design philosophy of “creating tools that support and enhance the lives of individuals.” While he also adds, “I believe in creating designs that are visually pleasing, purposeful, and enhance the user’s experience. I strive to make universal products that can seamlessly integrate into our lives. For me, it’s all about enriching everyday experiences with tools that maintain a sense of magic and beauty.”
About Tim Derhaag:
Tim Derhaag is a Dutch designer born in 1974. He graduated from ArtEZ Arnhem in 1997 and went on to complete his studies at the Royal College of Art in 1999.That same year, he started his career by designing a cocktail bar in London, collaborating with Jasper Morrison. In 2001, he established the Tim Derhaag Design Studio, which is currently located in Maastricht.
Tim started a notable collaboration with the Italian lighting company Flos in 2004. His 45 outdoor lighting collection was presented in Milan and received a nomination for the Compasso d'Oro award in 2008. In 2009, Tim showcased the Fool Moon lamp during Euroluce in Milan. Nowadays, he continues to collaborate with Flos in the Netherlands.
In his facet as an interior designer, he has worked on hospitality projects in Maastricht and The Hague, fashion retail concepts, and private residences. His work has been recognized by the Best New Hotel Concept award in 2009 and the Dutch Hotel Award in 2011.
Among his current projects, he collaborates as the lead product designer for Ofyr, a Dutch outdoor cooking brand, and has recently partnered with COCOON to present the Maison bathroom range. According to Tim Derhaag, “Maison is conceived as COCOON’s house collection and a tool to complement the rest of the brand’s product portfolio, offering an essential and archetypal take on tapware that aims universality.”
About COCOON:
Founded in the Netherlands in 2013 by entrepreneurial couple Seb Ackerstaff and Jessie Verdonschot, COCOON embarked on a journey to revolutionize the luxury bathroom industry. Nowadays, it has become a global boutique bathroom brand renowned for its premium-quality products that embody quiet luxury and timeless design. The brand’s portfolio features exclusive collections by world-class collaborating designers, including British architect John Pawson and Dutch designer Piet Boon.
In an effort to redefine the bathroom and position it at the heart of the living space, COCOON envisions it as a sanctuary to reconnect with nature and reset the senses. By combining natural, sustainable materials like solid stone and wood with innovative, eco-friendly options such as Solid Surface® and Concrete, COCOON crafts a collection of baths, basins, and vanity units that embody durability, versatility, and the highest standards of quality, creating timeless spaces that inspire wellbeing.
COCOON's designer tapware collections add a touch of distinction, crafted in marine-grade stainless steel AISI 316Land presented in an elegant, curated palette of PVD colors with matching accessories.
The brand's staple collections continue to expand to meet modern needs with new additions like electric towel heaters, bathroom mirrors, and COCOON’s take on kitchen taps.
These items aim to offer consistency and elegance for any interior project matching the existing collections. Meanwhile, the latest collaboration with Dutch designer Tim Derhaag brings afresh take on functionality through the inaugural house collection, Maison, enhancing the portfolio with practical and elegant solutions.
About COCOON Beverly Hills:
COCOON Beverly Hills proudly operates the U.S. Flagship Showroom for COCOON, offering unmatched expertise and customer support to bring your dream bathroom to life.
They welcome you to visit the showroom to view all the collections, from John Pawson, Piet Boon and the new Maison Collection in their expanded space. Located at 205 S. Robertson Blvd in Beverly Hills, California. They work with designers, architects and developers across the United States. With a local warehouse stocked with valves and products to quickly ship.
Contact
COCOON Beverly HillsContact
Sara Crystal
310-935-3229
cocoonbeverlyhills.com
