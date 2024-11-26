COCOON Unveils New Maison Collection at Exclusive Beverly Hills Event

COCOON Beverly Hills, U.S. Flagship Showroom, hosts intimate evening for architects and designers. Designer, Tim Derhaag shared his creative vision for the Maison tapware collection, of simplicity and essentialism, offering "tools for everyday life." COCOON's new Maison collection emphasizes functionality and premium stainless steel craftsmanship.