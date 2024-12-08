EBM Technologies and OmniPACS Partner to Transform Medical Imaging for Small to Medium Healthcare Providers in the US
EBM Technologies and OmniPACS are partnering to create accessible, AI-powered imaging solutions for U.S. healthcare providers. A pivotal meeting at MoMA inspired their creative vision for addressing challenges in medical imaging, blending EBM’s expertise with OmniPACS’s scalable platform. The partnership will debut innovations at RSNA 2024, focusing on solutions for small to medium healthcare facilities.
New York, NY, December 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In a partnership rooted in both innovation and inspiration, EBM Technologies and OmniPACS are collaborating to bring advanced, AI-powered medical imaging solutions to small and medium healthcare providers across the United States. This collaboration, which began with a serendipitous meeting at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art, reflects a shared vision to make cutting-edge imaging accessible to a wider range of healthcare facilities.
The MoMA meeting served as a symbolic starting point, sparking discussions that would shape a creative approach to medical imaging technology. “There’s something about being surrounded by art that stimulates bold ideas,” said Cisco, CEO of OmniPACS. “The energy of that moment reinforced our commitment to design imaging solutions that are both functional and transformative.”
EBM Technologies brings its international expertise in healthcare IT, with a strong foundation in AI-enhanced radiology systems, while OmniPACS contributes its scalable, cloud-based PACS platform. Together, the companies aim to address the operational challenges faced by smaller healthcare facilities, such as radiology clinics and orthopedic centers, by creating solutions that prioritize ease of use and affordability.
William Pan, CEO of EBM Technologies, emphasized the collaborative synergy: “This partnership is about more than technology; it’s about rethinking how healthcare providers access and use imaging tools to improve care. Our initial conversations at MoMA encapsulated a shared belief in making high-quality imaging more widely available.”
The partnership comes at a pivotal moment as demand for efficient and cost-effective imaging grows. Both companies will unveil further details and products at RSNA 2024, showcasing innovations tailored to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers.
About EBM Technologies
EBM Technologies is a leader in healthcare IT solutions, known for its portfolio of imaging products and commitment to ethical innovation.
About OmniPACS
OmniPACS, the first cloud-based PACS platform, delivers accessible, user-friendly imaging solutions tailored for small to medium healthcare providers. Find out more www.omnipacs.com
Contact
OmniPACS Health Technologies LLCContact
Cisco Perin
+1 (813) 590-0846
www.omnipacs.com
EBM Technologies
Ruby Tsui
ruby@ebmtech.com
+886287514567 - 215
