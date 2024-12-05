Brent Jones Celebrates 25 Years in Music with New CD & Live Video Recording - Dec. 7
Los Angeles, CA, December 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gospel music legend Brent Jones is celebrating 25 years in music with a new Live CD & Video Recording on Sat, December 7 at 4:30 p.m. at his home church, Friendship Baptist Church in Yorba Linda, CA, where it all began.
“Wow, 25 years? It is amazing how time flies when you’re walking in your purpose and living your Best Life! In 1999, my trailblazing group - Brent Jones & T.P. Mobb - released our very first single 'Good Times,' which not only crossed over and became a huge hit at Urban Radio but much to our awe, also dominated BET & television airwaves for over 59+ weeks. Fast forward to 2024, for God to bless me yet again with back-to-back Billboard #1’s ('Live Your Best Life!' & 'Nothing Else Matters'), plus my 4-album ‘Quadruple Release’ this year, all I can say is wow!
"As a teenager with dreams of pursuing music for living, I would not have believed you if you’d told me my music would be in movies like Troll World Tour or that I’d be working with some of world’s biggest stars such as Childish Gambino, Justin Timberlake, etc. So, I am humbled by the longevity and diverse opportunities to impact the world with my music!” says Brent Jones
December 7 Live CD & Video Recording:
A night filled with great choir music and memories, this 25th anniversary live recording features JDI Entertainment artist Brent Jones & his Best Life Choir recording all new music plus, reimagined versions of Brent’s Billboard chart-topping #1 hits and iconic, classic songs.
To purchase tickets, please visit
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/live-recording-concert-with-brent-jones-best-life-choir-tickets-1010310876027
