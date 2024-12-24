Kiwitech Invests $250,000 in AI-Powered Fashion Platform BeautifulAi.ai
New York, NY, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BeautifulAi, an AI-driven fashion technology platform, has announced a $250,000 strategic tech support investment from KiwiTech, a global innovation leader specializing in technology development and startup enablement. Through this collaboration, KiwiTech will provide advanced tech services and strategic expertise to support BeautifulAi’s mission of transforming personalized fashion recommendations for consumers and businesses worldwide.
Kiwitech, recognized for its scalable investment model and expertise in emerging technologies across 20+ industries, sees significant potential in BeautifulAi.ai’s platform. By combining deep industry knowledge and deep diligence with its investment portfolio, Kiwitech empowers startups, enterprises, and government authorities to unlock growth opportunities and maintain a sustainable competitive edge.
BeautifulAi.ai: Revolutionizing Fashion with AI
BeautifulAi.ai leverages artificial intelligence to deliver personalized fashion recommendations tailored to individual preferences. The platform analyzes data points such as skin tone, body shape, and personal style to suggest clothing, accessories, and outfits for men, women, and children across various occasions.
Additionally, the platform integrates gamification features, allowing users to participate in style challenges, earn rewards, unlock fashion achievements, and share their fashion successes across social media channels — creating a fun, interactive, and engaging shopping experience.
“We’re thrilled to partner with KiwiTech,” JR Guerrieri, CEO of BeautifulAi. “This partnership will allow us to accelerate innovation, enhance our AI capabilities, and bring gamified shopping experiences to more consumers worldwide. Together, we aim to redefine how people interact with fashion.”
“Our collaboration with BeautifulAi reflects our commitment to backing innovative technologies with strong market potential," said Rakesh Gupta, CEO of KiwiTech. “We believe BeautifulAi's unique blend of AI-powered fashion intelligence and gamification will disrupt the industry and unlock incredible opportunities for both consumers and brands.”
About Kiwitech:
Kiwitech is a global innovation partner that empowers startups, enterprises, and government organizations by providing strategic investment, cutting-edge technology development, and industry expertise. With a focus on established and emerging technologies, Kiwitech partners with clients across diverse industries to create scalable and competitive solutions. For more information, visit: www.kiwitech.com.
About BeautifulAi.ai:
BeautifulAi.ai is a next-generation AI-powered fashion platform that offers personalized style recommendations for consumers and businesses. By combining fashion expertise with advanced artificial intelligence, the platform ensures a seamless, fun, and customized shopping experience for users worldwide.
For Media Inquiries:
lea@beautifulai.ai
Lea Tingyu Yang
646-671-0296
www.beautifulai.ai
