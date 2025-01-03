Central California Psychedelic Summit

The Central California Psychedelic Summit 2025: Building Bridges in Psychedelic Science and Community Wellness The Central California Psychedelic Summit (CCPS) 2025 is set to return to Fresno, uniting researchers, clinicians, community leaders, and advocates to explore the transformative potential of psychedelics in mental health, wellness, and harm reduction. This event will take place in the heart of the Central Valley, fostering collaboration and meaningful dialogue.