Central California Psychedelic Summit
The Central California Psychedelic Summit 2025: Building Bridges in Psychedelic Science and Community Wellness The Central California Psychedelic Summit (CCPS) 2025 is set to return to Fresno, uniting researchers, clinicians, community leaders, and advocates to explore the transformative potential of psychedelics in mental health, wellness, and harm reduction. This event will take place in the heart of the Central Valley, fostering collaboration and meaningful dialogue.
fresno, CA, January 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Central California Psychedelic Summit Returns to Fresno’s Tower Theatre on February 15-16, 2025
The Central California Psychedelic Summit (CCPS) returns to Fresno for its second year, uniting local and national experts, clinicians, community leaders, and advocates to explore the transformative potential of psychedelics in mental health, wellness, and harm reduction.
Taking place on February 15-16, 2025, at the historic Tower Theatre for the Performing Arts, the event will feature engaging lectures, panels, and workshops, along with opportunities for networking and community building. Hosted by Advanced Behavioral Concepts (ABC), a Fresno-based nonprofit, CCPS aims to expand the critical conversations that began with its groundbreaking debut in 2024.
The inaugural summit brought together over 200 attendees, fostering discussions around innovative approaches to mental health, psychedelic policy, social justice, and harm reduction. The 2025 event promises to build on that success with an expanded lineup of speakers, topics, and community-focused programming.
“The Central California Psychedelic Summit isn’t just an event — it’s a platform for transformative conversations that can shape the future of mental health and harm reduction in our community,” says Keegan Davis, founder of Advanced Behavioral Concepts. “Discussions like these are vital to educating our community about these medicines in a safe, informed way — ensuring people have the knowledge they need without having to learn the hard way. Together, we can save lives and foster a deeper understanding.”
2025 Event Highlights
Engaging Sessions: Two full days of lectures, panels, and workshops on a single track, ensuring attendees experience every valuable insight and interaction.
Welcome Reception: Begin the summit with a warm, inclusive gathering to connect with speakers, attendees, and community leaders.
Breakout Groups & Networking: Tailored opportunities for clinicians, therapists, medical providers, students, veterans, and others to share ideas, foster connections, and collaborate on future initiatives.
Exhibitor Showcase: Explore booths featuring local businesses, nonprofits, and organizations at the forefront of mental health, harm reduction, and wellness.
Interactive Opportunities: Participate in Q&A sessions, hands-on activities, and discussions that encourage deeper engagement with the topics and speakers.
Community Collaboration: Special sessions dedicated to exploring how the Central Valley can work together to enhance mental health and harm reduction efforts.
Local Impact and Collaboration
CCPS 2025 remains committed to strengthening local connections, providing a platform for Fresno businesses and community organizations to gain visibility through sponsorships.
Past speakers include:
Jim Horton, Founder, Zachary Horton Foundation
Ismail Ali, J.D., Director of Policy, Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS)
Dr. Kamal Abu-Shamsieh, Islamic Scholar and Chaplaincy Professor
Dr. Patil Armenian, UCSF Emergency Physician
Catherine Harrison, PsyD, Psychologist
Felipe Mercado, Fresno State Sociology Professor
About CCPS
The Central California Psychedelic Summit is a two-day event dedicated to education, dialogue, and networking around psychedelics, mental health, creativity, and personal growth.
About ABC
Advanced Behavioral Concepts (ABC) is a Fresno-based nonprofit dedicated to harm reduction and mental health education. Since its founding, ABC has distributed over 5,000 life-saving materials, trained numerous local establishments, and provided evidence-based drug education to community members throughout the Central Valley.
About Tower Theater for the Performing Arts
The Tower Theater for the Performing Arts in Fresno, CA, is an iconic venue located at 815 E. Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93728 and is known for hosting a wide range of cultural and entertainment events. Its historic charm and location in the Tower District provides the perfect setting for the Central California Psychedelic Summit.
For tickets and more information, visit:
https://www.psychedeliccc.com
www.ABC559.com
Primary Contact:
Keegan Davis, Founder & Director of Advanced Behavioral Concepts
Email: keegan.davis@abc559.com
Phone: 559-708-7704
Media Contacts:
Keegan Davis | 559-708-7704 | keegan.davis@abc559.com
Ismail Ali | 559-801-7317 | ismail@maps.org
