Ales for ALS Achieves $1 Million Milestone and Expands Nationwide

Ales for ALS™, a global initiative uniting craft breweries in the fight against ALS, has reached an extraordinary milestone in 2024: raising $1 million in a single year. Supported by Yakima Chief Hops, this program has seen remarkable growth over its 13-year journey, fueled by the dedication of brewers, sponsors, and a passionate community.