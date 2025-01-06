Ales for ALS Achieves $1 Million Milestone and Expands Nationwide
Watertown, MA, January 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ales for ALS™, a global initiative uniting craft breweries in the fight against ALS, has reached an extraordinary milestone in 2024: raising $1 million in a single year. Supported by Yakima Chief Hops, this program has seen remarkable growth over its 13-year journey, fueled by the dedication of brewers, sponsors, and a passionate community.
This record-breaking fundraising achievement highlights the power of collaboration and innovation. For the first time ever, Ales for ALS is represented in all 50 states, thanks to enthusiastic participation from breweries nationwide. This expansion solidifies the program’s reach and amplifies its impact in raising awareness and funds for ALS research.
At the heart of Ales for ALS is an invitation to creativity and generosity: participating brewers receive a custom hop blend, generously donated by Yakima Chief Hops, to craft unique and flavorful beers. In return, they donate a portion of proceeds to the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world’s foremost ALS research lab, accelerating the search for effective treatments and cures.
“This initiative offers brewers a rare opportunity to showcase their craft while making a direct impact on ALS research,” said Mike Shannon, National Program Director of Ales for ALS. “It’s a cause that resonates deeply with so many, and together, we’re changing lives.”
In 2024, 317 breweries participated, including standout names like Southern Tier, Ram Restaurant, and Fat Head’s Brewery. Beyond brewing, Ales for ALS hosted events across the country, raising critical funds and awareness for ALS research.
Looking ahead, Ales for ALS is poised for another groundbreaking year in 2025, aiming to expand its network of brewers, sponsors, and program partners. Enrollment for the 2025 program opens on January 8, with the announcement of the year’s new hop blend just days before.
“Brewers, this is your chance to be part of something truly meaningful,” added Shannon. “Together, we’ve built something extraordinary, and I’m confident we’ll achieve even greater heights in 2025. A heartfelt thank you to every brewer, sponsor, and supporter who has helped grow this initiative.”
For more information on how to join Ales for ALS and make a difference, please visit www.alesforals.net or email us at alesforals@als.net.
Contact
Meghan Lawlor
(978)729-2961
www.als.net
