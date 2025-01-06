SpringOwl Technology Partners Leads Investment in Qryptonic Inc., Launching a New Era of Quantum Cybersecurity

SpringOwl Technology Partners has acquired a controlling stake in Qryptonic Inc., a leader in quantum-powered cybersecurity. Jason Nathaniel Ader joins as Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, advancing innovation in post-quantum security. Qryptonic’s solutions, including quantum-resistant encryption and vulnerability assessments, address the urgent need to prepare for "Q-Day." With strategic growth plans and industry-leading tools, Qryptonic is shaping the future of global cybersecurity.