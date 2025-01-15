LA Artists Offering Pet Portraits with a Purpose: Support the Pasadena Humane Society and Make Your Pet a Hero
For the month of January, Hattas Studios will donate 100% of the custom pet portrait profits to the Pasadena Humane Society and SPCA, to provide direct animal relief and rescue that have been burned, injured and require oxygen as a result of the wildfires in California.
Los Angeles, CA, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hattas Studios is offering pet portraits with a purpose. 100% of the portrait profits will be donated to the Pasadena Humane Society to support the injured and displaced animals impacted by the recent Palisades and Eaton Fires.
Hattas Studios, an LA-based mural company, is now offering custom pet portraits to anyone in the United States to raise much-needed funds for the Pasadena Humane Society. Due to last week’s record-breaking wildfires, more than 1,000 animals have been displaced in LA County, and have been taken to local shelters. This initiative allows pet owners to honor their own beloved furry friends with a personalized portrait, while making a meaningful contribution to the well-being of animals affected by the fires.
Proceeds from each portrait will directly benefit the Humane Society, helping secure medical resources and emergency care for burned and injured animals, providing support for housing and care of displaced animals, and help reuniting pets with their families.
“You are seeing the devastation here in Los Angeles, as families and businesses are trying to rebuild amongst turmoil,” says Jeanine Hattas Wilson, CEO and Creative Director for Hattas Studios. “The animals here are also severely affected … from displaced pets to vulnerable wildlife. These animals need rescue, care and shelter.
“I know people want to help, and we do, too. As artists, we don’t know how to fight fires or rebuild homes, but we do know how to paint. Our team of painters in Los Angeles are providing custom pet portraits to people who want to help - no matter where they live. So, for the month of January, 100% of the profits will go to the Pasadena Humane Society and SPCA, to provide direct animal relief and rescue for displaced pets, vulnerable wildlife, and animals that have been burned, injured and require oxygen as a result of the fires.”
Those who want to help can simply upload a photo of their pet, and our artists will create a beautiful hand-painted portrait. Each painting includes a CA Fire Animal Relief Insignia on the front, and a Donation Certificate on the back, to commemorate their contribution.
For more information about pet portraits painted for a cause, visit www.hattas.com, or email contact@hattas.com. (Direct link: https://hattas.com/help-animals/pet-portrait)
To make a donation directly to the Pasadena Humane Society: give.pasadenahumane.org/fire.
Hattas Studios is a team of professional artists who collaborate with clients to express their visions. For over 20 years, Hattas has created thousands of custom murals, artworks, sculptures and murals-on-canvas for commercial, residential, and municipal spaces in Greater Los Angeles and around the United States.
For more info, visit www.hattas.com.
Media Contact:
Jeanine Hattas Wilson, CEO & Creative Director
Phone: 310-880-4651
Email: contact@hattas.com
