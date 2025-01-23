MD Capital Successfully Secures a Total of $225M in Financing for Health Services Organization
MD Capital successfully secures $225 million in financing for a health and human services organization, supporting vital initiatives in behavioral health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and related services. This transaction demonstrates MD Capital’s expertise in delivering customized financing solutions to clients. The firm specializes in strategic debt financing for industries including healthcare, corporate, M&A, and C&I.
Philadelphia, PA, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MD Capital proudly announced the successful completion of $225 million in financing, supporting an organization within the health and human services sector. The financing will assist the organization in furthering its critical work in areas such as intellectual and developmental disabilities, children’s services, substance use disorder, and behavioral health.
The transaction, facilitated by MD Capital and supported by key financial partners, demonstrates the firm’s ability to deliver innovative financing solutions that address the unique needs of its clients.
Commenting on the achievement, Robert Dischert, President of MD Capital, stated: “We are proud to have played a role in securing this funding. This successful transaction reflects our deep expertise and commitment to providing tailored capital market solutions aligned with our client’s objectives. We remain focused on offering leadership and guidance to help our clients achieve their strategic goals.”
MD Capital is a leading capital advisory firm specializing in strategic debt financing solutions across various industries, including corporate, healthcare, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and commercial and industrial (C&I). The firm’s approach emphasizes transparency, market insights, and a commitment to delivering optimal results for its clients.
For more information about MD Capital or to inquire about its services, please contact:
Robert Dischert
President, MD Capital
Email: rdischert@mdcapitalgroup.com
Phone: 609-760-7687
Website: www.mdcapitalgroup.com
The transaction, facilitated by MD Capital and supported by key financial partners, demonstrates the firm’s ability to deliver innovative financing solutions that address the unique needs of its clients.
Commenting on the achievement, Robert Dischert, President of MD Capital, stated: “We are proud to have played a role in securing this funding. This successful transaction reflects our deep expertise and commitment to providing tailored capital market solutions aligned with our client’s objectives. We remain focused on offering leadership and guidance to help our clients achieve their strategic goals.”
MD Capital is a leading capital advisory firm specializing in strategic debt financing solutions across various industries, including corporate, healthcare, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and commercial and industrial (C&I). The firm’s approach emphasizes transparency, market insights, and a commitment to delivering optimal results for its clients.
For more information about MD Capital or to inquire about its services, please contact:
Robert Dischert
President, MD Capital
Email: rdischert@mdcapitalgroup.com
Phone: 609-760-7687
Website: www.mdcapitalgroup.com
Contact
MD CapitalContact
Robert Dischert
267-428-1101
mdcapitalgroup.com
Robert Dischert
267-428-1101
mdcapitalgroup.com
Categories