Talos Agent Launches AI-Driven Ad Platform to Maximize Ad Effectiveness and Minimize Costs
A better, faster, cheaper solution for today’s digital advertisers
Evanston, IL, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Today marks the official launch of Talos Agent, an AI-driven advertising platform designed to revolutionize the industry by maximizing ad effectiveness while minimizing costs. By delivering higher-performing advertising from strategic brief to creative execution and media placement at a fraction of the cost of traditional ad solutions, Talos Agent offers a smarter way to optimize advertising investments on the dominant media platforms including Google and Meta.
“In a competitive market, brands are under immense pressure to achieve better results more efficiently,” said Michael Kahn, Co-CEO and Chief Market Officer of Talos Agent. “Talos Agent is designed to deliver superior performance across every stage of the advertising process—from strategy to execution—at a much lower cost than current solutions.”
Michael Kahn’s leadership in digital and performance-driven marketing, gained through decades of experience at top agencies such as Performics, Digitas, and Astound Commerce, is integral to Talos Agent’s mission to reshape the ad landscape.
“Maximizing ROI isn’t just about better targeting—it’s about smarter solutions at every step,” added Dave Scrim, Co-CEO and Chief Solution Officer. “Talos Agent brings together advanced AI, data-driven insights, and real-time optimization to empower marketers to do more with less.”
Dave Scrim’s extensive experience in CRM, data, and technology solutions at companies like Experian, Conversant, and Epsilon uniquely positions him to drive Talos Agent’s innovative approach.
For more information about Talos Agent, how it can transform your advertising performance, and trial access to our platform, visit Talosagent.com today.
Media Contact:
Michael Kahn
Co-CEO/Chief Market Officer
michael@talosagent.com, 1-847-501-0097
Talos Agent
“In a competitive market, brands are under immense pressure to achieve better results more efficiently,” said Michael Kahn, Co-CEO and Chief Market Officer of Talos Agent. “Talos Agent is designed to deliver superior performance across every stage of the advertising process—from strategy to execution—at a much lower cost than current solutions.”
Michael Kahn’s leadership in digital and performance-driven marketing, gained through decades of experience at top agencies such as Performics, Digitas, and Astound Commerce, is integral to Talos Agent’s mission to reshape the ad landscape.
“Maximizing ROI isn’t just about better targeting—it’s about smarter solutions at every step,” added Dave Scrim, Co-CEO and Chief Solution Officer. “Talos Agent brings together advanced AI, data-driven insights, and real-time optimization to empower marketers to do more with less.”
Dave Scrim’s extensive experience in CRM, data, and technology solutions at companies like Experian, Conversant, and Epsilon uniquely positions him to drive Talos Agent’s innovative approach.
For more information about Talos Agent, how it can transform your advertising performance, and trial access to our platform, visit Talosagent.com today.
Media Contact:
Michael Kahn
Co-CEO/Chief Market Officer
michael@talosagent.com, 1-847-501-0097
Talos Agent
Contact
Talos AgentContact
Michael Kahn
847-501-0097
www.talosagent.com
Michael Kahn
847-501-0097
www.talosagent.com
Multimedia
Categories