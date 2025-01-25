Chief Executive Officer, Camille D. Jamerson Partners with DX3 Canada to Lead at North America’s Premier Retail, Marketing & Technology Event
\
Southfield, MI, January 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Camille D. Jamerson, CEO of CDJ & Associates and founder of The Camille Company, has been invited to lead a dynamic session at the renowned DX3 Canada event, scheduled for March 4-5, 2025, at the Toronto Metro Convention Center. As North America's premier event in retail, marketing, and technology, DX3 Canada attracts global industry leaders and decision-makers from across sectors.
This ongoing relationship between Ms. Jamerson and DX3 Canada marks a key collaboration aimed at showcasing the intersection of strategic leadership and cutting-edge innovation. Camille's participation is proudly sponsored in part by The Camille Company, further elevating her brand’s commitment to empowering businesses worldwide through expert guidance and insights.
Known across the Midwest for her expertise in crisis and strategic management, Camille brings her decades of experience, degrees in Business Administration and specialized certifications from both Cornell University and Harvard University, to this international platform. As a senior consultant and CEO, she has been recognized globally for her ability to navigate complex challenges with unparalleled clarity and vision helping entrepreneurial organizations realize multi-million dollar projects.
"Partnering with DX3 Canada is an exciting opportunity to contribute my uniqueness to a transformative event that is shaping the future of retail and marketing. The cross-border collaboration is an ongoing testament to the global reach of innovation and leadership," said Jamerson. "It's an honor to share my insights at such a renowned event, especially with the sponsorship and support of The Camille Company, which enables me to continue creating impactful connections in the international business community."
DX3 Canada is set to feature cutting-edge interactive installations, thought-provoking discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities, making it a must-attend event for executives, marketers, and tech innovators. For more information on attending DX3 Canada, visit their official website. For media inquiries, speaking engagements or to schedule an interview with Camille D. Jamerson, please contact her offices at CDJ & Associates.
Contact
