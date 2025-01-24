Dozens of College Students from Across Virginia Join Lawmakers and Swipe Out Hunger to Push for Hunger-Free Campus Act
Students and legislators unite in Richmond to address college hunger and push for vital funding to support basic needs programs statewide.
Richmond, VA, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Wednesday, January 29, 2025, lawmakers, dozens of Virginia college students, and community partners—organized by the national nonprofit Swipe Out Hunger—will gather for a rally and press conference at the Virginia State General Assembly Building (Room 400). The event will advocate for the Hunger-Free Campus Act (HB 2240 and SB 1016), a groundbreaking piece of legislation designed to provide critical state funding for campus food pantries and programs addressing food insecurity among college students.
The event will bring together key voices, including Sen. Danica Roem, Del. Rae Cousins, Sen. Stella Pekarsky, Del. Josh Cole, Del. Marcia Price, and Del. Shelley Simonds alongside over 30 students from six colleges and universities: George Mason University, William & Mary, the University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University, James Madison University, and Virginia Tech. Community partners and non-profit organizations dedicated to fighting hunger will also participate.
What: Press Conference and rally with state elected officials and college students advocating for proposals to end college student hunger across Virginia.
Who:
• Sen. Danica Roem (Manassas)
• Del. Rae Cousins (Richmond)
• Sen. Stella Pekarsky (Centreville)
• Del. Josh Cole (Fredericksburg)
• Del. Marcia Price (Newport News)
• Del. Shelley Simonds (Newport News)
• Eleanor Steiner (UVA Community Food Pantry Executive Director)
• Rebecca McCann (JMU College of Education)
• Allisyn Lam (William and Mary Food For All President)
• Other Senators and Delegates As Confirmed
• 30+ students from 6 different schools (GMU, W&M, UVA, VCU, JMU, VT)
• Community partners and non-profits
When: 10 A.M., Wednesday, January 29
Where: Virginia General Assembly Building Room 400 Senate Briefing Room
Photo/Video Opportunity: Legislators, students, and local partners will be giving speeches.
About Swipe Out Hunger:
Swipe Out Hunger is the national nonprofit powering the movement to end college student hunger. We collaborate with colleges, legislators, and the greater community to address student food insecurity by championing hunger solutions, building an active network of campuses and partners, and evolving the narrative around today’s college students. Since 2010, Swipe Out Hunger has enabled 20.5 million meals across more than 850 campuses throughout North America.
Contact
Robb Friedlander
718-218-4823
www.swipehunger.org
