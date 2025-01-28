Complimentary Boiler Room Technical Seminar and Tours During the AHR Expo in Orlando
During the 2025 AHR Expo in Orlando (Feb. 10, 11, 12), Engineered Energy Equipment (EEE) will be providing complimentary technical tours and educational seminars at the Waldorf Astoria Orlando - Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek. EEE will be showcasing the "Boiler Room Makeover" and equipment that creates a more efficient energy operation with decreased fuel costs and reduced carbon.
Lakeland, FL, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Engineered Energy Equipment (EEE), a manufacturers representative in Lakeland, FL, has announced its complimentary Boiler Room Technical Seminar and Tours during the 2025 AHR Expo in Orlando, (Feb. 10, 11, 12) at the Waldorf Astoria Orlando - Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek.
EEE Director of Sales, Kevin "The Boilerman" Warren said that EEE has been participating in the AHR Expo since 2006 as a manufacturers representative of industrial boilers, burners, combustion controls, and boiler room equipment.
"Thanks to our cutting-edge manufacturers, we have a unique opportunity to showcase the newly equipped and expertly renovated Waldorf Astoria Orlando and Signia by Hilton energy plant to provide a "boiler room makeover" to showcase during the Expo," said Warren.
"We replaced two, old York Shipley boilers with two highly efficient Hurst boilers that include a Hurst Stackmaster Economizer to reduce fuel costs. We added a JBS High Efficiency, High Turndown Webster Combustion burner and linkage-less combustion controls by Autoflame Engineering," he added. Equipment selection was based on three criteria: energy savings, lower carbon, and higher efficiency.
The 2025 AHR Expo will be held at the Orange County Convention Center and will feature 1800+ exhibitors from HVAC(R) with 55,000+ visitors from around the world.
From the Expo floor, EEE's manufacturers will be referring visitors to the Waldorf/Signia boiler room, where they can see "live fire" demonstrations: something that would not be possible in a typical Expo environment.
"This technical seminar was inspired and enabled by members of the Engineers Council of the Central Florida Hotel & Lodging Association (CFHLA), the largest regional hospitality association in North America," said Warren. "Our membership in CFHLA has been one of the best business investments in our company and our community," he added.
EEE is also a member of the Central Florida Chapter of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), the Host Committee for the concurrent ASHRAE Winter Conference from where local engineers and ASHRAE members will be attending the EEE Technical Tour.
Since 2005, EEE has provided industrial equipment for steam and hot water applications throughout Florida and the I-4 Corridor. Along with the manufacturers they represent, their goals are to provide state-of-the-art equipment that provides energy savings strategies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote a healthier workplace and cleaner environment.
For more information about EEE and the upcoming Boiler Room Technical Seminar and Tours, contact the Boilerman at 863-581-3221 or EEE offices at 863-682-3333. To learn more about EEE, please go to eeeinc.net/contact-us/.
EEE Director of Sales, Kevin "The Boilerman" Warren said that EEE has been participating in the AHR Expo since 2006 as a manufacturers representative of industrial boilers, burners, combustion controls, and boiler room equipment.
"Thanks to our cutting-edge manufacturers, we have a unique opportunity to showcase the newly equipped and expertly renovated Waldorf Astoria Orlando and Signia by Hilton energy plant to provide a "boiler room makeover" to showcase during the Expo," said Warren.
"We replaced two, old York Shipley boilers with two highly efficient Hurst boilers that include a Hurst Stackmaster Economizer to reduce fuel costs. We added a JBS High Efficiency, High Turndown Webster Combustion burner and linkage-less combustion controls by Autoflame Engineering," he added. Equipment selection was based on three criteria: energy savings, lower carbon, and higher efficiency.
The 2025 AHR Expo will be held at the Orange County Convention Center and will feature 1800+ exhibitors from HVAC(R) with 55,000+ visitors from around the world.
From the Expo floor, EEE's manufacturers will be referring visitors to the Waldorf/Signia boiler room, where they can see "live fire" demonstrations: something that would not be possible in a typical Expo environment.
"This technical seminar was inspired and enabled by members of the Engineers Council of the Central Florida Hotel & Lodging Association (CFHLA), the largest regional hospitality association in North America," said Warren. "Our membership in CFHLA has been one of the best business investments in our company and our community," he added.
EEE is also a member of the Central Florida Chapter of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), the Host Committee for the concurrent ASHRAE Winter Conference from where local engineers and ASHRAE members will be attending the EEE Technical Tour.
Since 2005, EEE has provided industrial equipment for steam and hot water applications throughout Florida and the I-4 Corridor. Along with the manufacturers they represent, their goals are to provide state-of-the-art equipment that provides energy savings strategies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote a healthier workplace and cleaner environment.
For more information about EEE and the upcoming Boiler Room Technical Seminar and Tours, contact the Boilerman at 863-581-3221 or EEE offices at 863-682-3333. To learn more about EEE, please go to eeeinc.net/contact-us/.
Contact
Engineered Energy EquipmentContact
Kelly Stuart Williams
813-230-1685
https://www.eeeinc.net
Kelly Stuart Williams
813-230-1685
https://www.eeeinc.net
Categories