Complimentary Boiler Room Technical Seminar and Tours During the AHR Expo in Orlando

During the 2025 AHR Expo in Orlando (Feb. 10, 11, 12), Engineered Energy Equipment (EEE) will be providing complimentary technical tours and educational seminars at the Waldorf Astoria Orlando - Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek. EEE will be showcasing the "Boiler Room Makeover" and equipment that creates a more efficient energy operation with decreased fuel costs and reduced carbon.