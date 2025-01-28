Chatsi Secures $500K in Seed Funding from Mountain TEQ, to Build Trustworthy AI-Powered Sales Agents for E-Commerce
Chatsi, the leader in AI-powered sales agents for e-commerce, has secured $500K in seed funding from Mountain TEQ to revolutionize online shopping. By addressing major conversion blockers like poor product discovery and unanswered questions, Chatsi seeks to guide shoppers with personalized, expert-level assistance. Launching on Shopify and WooCommerce in Q1 2025, Chatsi aims to redefine e-commerce and empower merchants to convert browsers into buyers.
Lehi, UT, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Chatsi, a pioneering innovator in AI-powered sales agents for e-commerce, has announced a $500,000 seed funding round led by Mountain TEQ, LLC, a Montana-based investment fund focused on AI and emerging technologies. This funding will support Chatsi’s rollout on Shopify and WooCommerce in Q1 2025, with plans to expand to BigCommerce, Magento, Salesforce, and custom enterprise deployments later this year.
Chatsi is tackling one of the most pressing challenges in e-commerce: the significant revenue loss attributed to poor conversion rates, which industry experts estimate to be in the hundreds of billions annually. With advanced conversational AI, Chatsi’s sales agents address common barriers to conversion, including poor product discovery, unanswered customer questions, and impersonal shopping experiences. By guiding shoppers with personalized recommendations, expert-level answers, and real-time social validation, Chatsi aims to empower merchants to turn browsers into confident buyers.
“Our mission is to eliminate the barriers that prevent online shoppers from converting,” said Ken Garff, CEO and founder of Chatsi. “With conversational AI, we guide customers to the right products, answer their questions in real time, and ensure every interaction is personalized, helpful and trustworthy.”
Chatsi’s technology includes tools like Conversational Search™, which interprets shoppers’ intent to deliver precise, tailored product recommendations, and Product Genius™, which provides instant, accurate answers alongside insights such as reviews, trending items, and complementary products. Designed for brands with high-consideration products, vast catalogs, and specialized customer needs, Chatsi’s platform also offers quick deployment, branded interfaces, data privacy, and traceable AI responses to build merchant trust.
Chatsi is led by a team with extensive experience in SaaS, AI, and e-commerce. Founder and CEO Ken Garff is a serial entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience including founding Amplifi.io (now Pattern PXM), a product information management SaaS platform, while Justin Paquette, CTO, has spent 18 years driving innovation in cloud architecture and AI. The team is supported by advisor Kosar Jaff, former VP of Engineering at Shopify.
Mountain TEQ, LLC, based in Montana, specializes in early-stage investments in innovative AI technologies. “Chatsi has a clear vision for transforming e-commerce,” said Ben Beck, a spokesperson for Mountain TEQ. “Their approach directly addresses merchants’ pain points while maintaining a strong focus on trust and reliability in AI. We’re excited to partner with a company that is not just advancing AI but ensuring its practical application for merchants.”
With this funding, Chatsi plans to expand its team, further enhance its AI capabilities, and provide merchants with a platform that delivers both cutting-edge technology and user-focused design. The upcoming launch on Shopify and WooCommerce will make Chatsi’s solution accessible to millions of merchants, with further expansions to additional platforms planned for later this year.
For more information, contact:
Walker Redmond
Communications Director
walker@chatsi.ai
+1 (949) 456-2560
About Chatsi.ai
Chatsi.ai is a pioneering AI-powered sales agent platform designed to eliminate conversion blockers in e-commerce. Through advanced tools like Conversational Search™ and Product Genius™, Chatsi delivers personalized, expert guidance to online shoppers, helping merchants create seamless and confidence-inspiring shopping experiences.
About Mountain TEQ, LLC
Mountain TEQ, LLC is a Montana-based family fund that invests in early-stage companies leveraging AI and emerging technologies to address critical challenges and shape the future of industries worldwide.
