Celebrating Identity and Inclusivity in a Heartwarming New Children’s Book

Abzeus Publishing presents its second children’s book, Misty May’s First Day of School: Proud to Be Jewish. This heartwarming story follows Misty May, a confident 8-year-old, as she embarks on her first day of school while embracing her Jewish identity. The book inspires young readers to take pride in their heritage and appreciate the beauty of diversity. Through Misty May’s journey, children learn the importance of self-confidence, acceptance, and embracing differences.