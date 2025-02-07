Celebrating Identity and Inclusivity in a Heartwarming New Children’s Book
Abzeus Publishing presents its second children’s book, Misty May’s First Day of School: Proud to Be Jewish. This heartwarming story follows Misty May, a confident 8-year-old, as she embarks on her first day of school while embracing her Jewish identity. The book inspires young readers to take pride in their heritage and appreciate the beauty of diversity. Through Misty May’s journey, children learn the importance of self-confidence, acceptance, and embracing differences.
New York, NY, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Abzeus Publishing proudly announces the launch of their new children’s book, "Misty May’s First Day of School: Proud to be Jewish." This beautifully illustrated story is set to inspire young readers and families everywhere to celebrate cultural pride and embrace inclusivity.
"Misty May’s First Day of School" follows the journey of Misty May, a curious and spirited young girl navigating her first day at a diverse school. As she shares her unique traditions, including lighting the Shabbat candles and celebrating various Jewish holidays, Misty learns the power of standing proud in her heritage while embracing the differences of her classmates. The book is both a celebration of Jewish identity and a universal story about belonging and acceptance.
This story was born out of a desire to help children feel proud of who they are and to build bridges of understanding among different cultures.
Key features of the book include:
· Engaging Storyline: A relatable narrative that encourages children to take pride in their heritage.
· Vivid Illustrations: Beautiful artwork that brings Misty May’s world to life.
· Educational Elements: Insights into Jewish traditions and values, designed to spark curiosity and conversations among families.
Misty May’s First Day of School: Proud to be Jewish is perfect for children of all ages and is an excellent resource for parents, educators, and librarians looking to foster cultural awareness and self-esteem in young readers.
The book is now available for purchase on Amazon.
Please join in celebrating the joy of diversity and the importance of being proud of who you are with Misty May’s First Day of School: Proud to be Jewish.
About the Author
Allison Gladstone wrote the book under the name Rachel Nakash as a tribute to her Jewish heritage. Rachel is her Hebrew name, and Nakash was her maternal grandfather’s original last name before he changed it to avoid discrimination that could harm his business. This choice honors her family’s resilience and their enduring pride in their heritage.
Media Contact
Abzeus Publishing / abzeuspublishing@gmail.com / 908-447-7586
About the Author
Allison Gladstone wrote the book under the name Rachel Nakash as a tribute to her Jewish heritage. Rachel is her Hebrew name, and Nakash was her maternal grandfather’s original last name before he changed it to avoid discrimination that could harm his business. This choice honors her family’s resilience and their enduring pride in their heritage.
