SolarCraft Expands Renewable Solutions with Franklin Home Batteries for Enhanced Energy Independence
SolarCraft, the leading provider of clean energy solutions in Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties, proudly announces the addition of Franklin Whole Home Batteries to its lineup of energy-efficient home solutions. As the demand for energy resilience and sustainability grows, Franklin's advanced battery technology enables homeowners to manage their energy use more effectively than ever before.
Novato, CA, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As SolarCraft celebrates 40 years in Northern California, this new offering highlights the company’s ongoing dedication to providing practical, sustainable energy solutions designed for the local community.
Designed for seamless integration with solar systems, these intelligent batteries offer reliable backup power during outages, enhanced energy efficiency, and optimized solar self-consumption—helping customers maximize savings and reduce dependence on the grid. With the launch of the Franklin Battery, alongside the powerful Tesla Powerwall 3 and Enphase batteries, SolarCraft is making energy independence more accessible than ever.
Franklin Whole Home Batteries stand out with their innovative aGate™ smart control system, which provides real-time energy management, load control, and enhanced safety features. With a scalable design, homeowners can customize their storage capacity to meet their unique energy needs. By incorporating Franklin’s cutting-edge technology into their product lineup of Solar, Batteries and Heat Pump Heating and Cooling, SolarCraft continues to provide premium, forward-thinking solutions for energy independence and long-term sustainability.
With innovative technology, personalized service, and a deep commitment to the community, SolarCraft is proud to help more families harness the power of the sun for generations to come.
About SolarCraft
SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for 40 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties, including solar, battery storage and energy efficient heat pump heating & air conditioning. With over 9,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay.
