Introducing CareFusion Mental Health and Wellness Clinic: A Holistic Approach to Mental Health Care
Frisco, TX, February 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CareFusion Mental Health and Wellness Clinic is unveiling a comprehensive array of services to support adults on their mental and emotional well-being journey. Founded by Ms. Adeleye Ogunlade, a dual-certified Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner and Family Nurse Practitioner, the clinic is dedicated to meeting the unique and interconnected needs of the mind and body.
Specializing in the treatment of conditions such as depression, anxiety, ADHD, trauma, mood disorders, OCD, and more, CareFusion also offers specialized weight loss services to support clients' overall wellness. The clinic provides evidence-based therapies tailored to each individual, including psychotherapy, lifestyle coaching, mindfulness practices, and innovative therapeutic modalities, all within a supportive and client-centered environment.
“CareFusion believes that everyone deserves the opportunity to lead a fulfilling life. The approach to personalized care combines compassion, clinical expertise, and state-of-the-art interventions to empower individuals towards lasting mental wellness,” shared Ms. Ogunlade. “The mission revolves around fostering healing, resilience, and personal growth in all clients.”
CareFusion prides itself on creating a welcoming and safe space where clients feel understood and empowered to take charge of their mental health journeys. By integrating traditional therapies with innovative treatment methods, including weight loss support, CareFusion ensures that clients receive holistic care focused on achieving sustainable outcomes.
Invitation for New Clients
CareFusion is pleased to announce that complimentary consultations are now available for new clients. These sessions are designed to foster discussions about wellness journeys and to explore strategies for achieving healthier and more balanced lives.
For further information regarding available services, including support for weight loss, please visit or contact (469)-947-3927. CareFusion remains dedicated to supporting clients on their wellness journey.
Adeleye Ogunlade
469-947-3937
www.carefusionclinic.com
