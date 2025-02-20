Lakeville Chiropractor Published in Medical Journal
Cody Rodewald, owner of Align Chiropractic in Lakeville, had a study published recently in the Journal of Contemporary Chiropractic on the "Non-surgical Chiropractic Management of a Massive Lumbar Disc Extrusion."
Lakeville, MN, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cody Rodewald, owner of Align Chiropractic in Lakeville, had a study published recently in the Journal of Contemporary Chiropractic on the “Non-surgical Chiropractic Management of a Massive Lumbar Disc Extrusion.”
Rodewald said this is one of only two studies that show on MRI a disc injury healing with only chiropractic care.
The study says lumbar disc herniation is a prevalent and disabling condition costing health systems hundreds of millions of dollars and vital resources annually. The paper reports on the non-surgical resorption of a massive LDH following a comprehensive plan of chiropractic care.
The study concluded that without the presence of severe neurological deficit or cauda equina syndrome, chiropractic care is not contraindicated and is a safe choice for LDH intervention, even with massively sized herniations.
Rodewald said this is one of only two studies that show on MRI a disc injury healing with only chiropractic care.
The study says lumbar disc herniation is a prevalent and disabling condition costing health systems hundreds of millions of dollars and vital resources annually. The paper reports on the non-surgical resorption of a massive LDH following a comprehensive plan of chiropractic care.
The study concluded that without the presence of severe neurological deficit or cauda equina syndrome, chiropractic care is not contraindicated and is a safe choice for LDH intervention, even with massively sized herniations.
Contact
ALIGN Chiropractic PAContact
Cody Rodewald DC
952-595-6337
alignlakeville.com
Cody Rodewald DC
952-595-6337
alignlakeville.com
Multimedia
Categories